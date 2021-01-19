Syndicated Columnists

I’ve become a man of the left — but it really isn’t about politics at all

By Tim Horan The Abilene, Kansas, Reflector-Chronicle

Being forced to use your nondominant hand can be an excercize in frustration.
I have gone to the left.

No — this isn’t about politics, although I know there are some people who think all journalists are liberal. I call it selective reading. Some people read what they want to read and not what is in black and white. Happens all the time.

I am talking about going left-handed.

Now, I have been predominately right-handed my entire life. I am apt at shuffling poker chips with my left hand, but I am no Patrick Mahomes.

And I am not purposely taking advice from Dr. Sanjay Gupta to “try something new.”

Gupta, neurosurgeon and infectious disease expert seemingly on CNN 24/7 since March, has a new book called “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age.”

“Get your neurons firing by trying something out of your comfort zone, such as practicing a new language, brushing your teeth with your nondominant hand or learning to play chess,” he wrote.

I have done some of those things.

My right shoulder looks like it has four bullet holes in it. While those holes are healing quite nicely, it has left me left-handed for awhile.

(I now expect Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and coffee shop gossip, if there is such a thing anymore, will report I was shot, probably after I attacked someone for not wearing a face mask in the office. Actually, these holes are from arthroscopic surgery to repair a pretty damaged rotator cuff.)

My right arm is expected to be in a sling at least until the roses start blooming. By then, I expect my golfing buddies to find me some left-handed clubs.

Brushing my teeth with my left hand wasn’t the problem. It was getting the toothpaste on the brush that was a challenge.

Getting dressed? I just didn’t change clothes for a couple days after surgery. By then, my wife Kathy wished she had lost her sense of smell. Even Maggie the dog ran away.

It was time for a shower and new clothes, if pajamas are actually considered clothes.

Try buttoning jeans with one hand, let alone your nondominant one.

“Sleep in a recliner” was the advice even the UPS driver suggested to me after surgery.

That went pretty well the first night, when I had enough drugs to barely feel my aching back. My right shoulder was feeling like, well, like it wasn’t there. I could have slept comfortably on the floor of the garage.

After a couple days of binge-watching episodes of “Shameless” on Netflix, I followed Gupta’s advice on learning a new language. Kathy says I’m pretty good at speaking “construction-ese” with my son.

Here are some other somethings new to try with the nondominant hand:

▪ Operating a computer mouse

▪ Writing down a phone number

▪ Using a cellphone

▪ Shaving

▪ Tying something — although, thankfully, my shoes don’t have shoestrings

▪ Taking a picture with a camera

▪ Buckling a seat beat

▪ Remembering to shut the freezer door (Yes, I tried blaming that on surgery.)

It’s been a month now since I was shot. (I like a good rumor.) Eating with the left hand isn’t too difficult now, as long as Kathy cuts everything up as if I were 2 years old. And Maggie is right there to pick up most of the crumbs that fall to the floor.

I have also been able to do some things now, like use the computer keyboard, with some success.

I have managed to shower and dress myself. I’ve driven the car around.

But if you happen to see me at a meeting, walking downtown or at the store, don’t look at my ankles.

Putting on socks? No way.

