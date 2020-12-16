Shutting down restaurants again isn’t the right way to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

On Dec. 11, Andrew Cuomo banned indoor dining in New York City indefinitely, starting on Monday. That may spell doom for restaurateurs. The Associated Press

President Barack Obama wanted gun control laws. He shouted for them and didn’t get them, but gun lovers, afraid that he would, purchased firearms to the point of sales doubling. Congress wanted affordable higher education. It passed a student loan program, in effect telling colleges and universities they could recklessly raise tuition, and they did, egregiously so. Students imprudently borrowed sums they miserably struggle to repay.

The lesson: Whatever the government wants, it may well deliver the opposite. For disbelievers, here is another example out of endless choices: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new indefinite ban on indoor restaurant service to keep prospective diners from coronavirus infections they will more likely contract at home. He ought to know as much because, back in May, he himself spoke of a survey showing two-thirds of virus patients in hospitals had become infected in their own households. He said he was shocked, though apparently not shocked enough.

The data, he said then, came from 113 hospitals, and you wonder if he has caught up with more recently reported statistics about infected New Yorkers. Something like 1.4% of them made acquaintance with the coronavirus in restaurants and bars, whereas 74% of them did so in their homes. None of this is to say that restaurants don’t have their dangers, especially minus masks or social distancing, but gubernatorial dictates have the same dangers and more, including 110,000 American restaurants going 6 feet under this year.

I don’t take this lightly because a friend of mine is an immigrant who first left Iran for Turkey, Turkey for England, England for Canada, and Canada for American opportunities gone astray. He started a terrific small-town coffeehouse, although it took years for lively crowds to provide the financial footing for him to feel secure about his family. Security is now missing as he struggles with governmental restrictions. The worry in his eyes is hard to forget.

Five other Democratic governors besides Cuomo have recently told restaurant owners to shut down their businesses, but Cuomo stands out because, for one thing, he recently won an Emmy award, apparently for TV acting. It had to do with his virus press conferences, and, sure enough, he was smooth, confident, proud, articulate and, when his brother on CNN interviewed him about his genius, full of laughs. His hypocritical talk is better than his wobbly walk.

Star Views newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversation in Kansas City. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What the actor did not dwell on was his initial do-nothing reaction, leaving his state with more virus deaths than any other. He shrugged his shoulders about shoving people into nursing homes where they and others died as a consequence. He recently broke his own rules when a photo surfaced showing him not observing proper masking and social distancing. He recently said he did not trust President Donald Trump to check out vaccines adequately.

At one point in the virus mishmash, Cuomo looked so good and New York was improving so much that some in the commentary business said he just might make a good vice presidential or even presidential candidate. Although that kind of talk faded, Cuomo has written a memoir about his leadership in combating the virus. Sadly, COVID-19 is right now pushing harder than ever, not just ruling out a Pulitzer and dimming talk about 2024, but, with Cuomo’s assistance, eliminating more jobs, increasing poverty, leaving still more small businesses without a future and causing more New Yorkers to seek rescue in other states.

Vaccines are on the way and the worst of the pandemic may be over by the end of next year. But if state governments are going to bypass the research and creative thinking that say shutdowns should right now be a thing of the past, much that has happened to America could be around for a long, long time. Be careful — but be smart, governors.