With Trump, we lost our founders’ democratic system. With Biden, we could get it back

With Joe Biden as president, then we truly can begin to make America great again.

This country was great until Donald Trump was elected president, running on a once-inconceivable demagogic message that the United States of America’s days of greatness were behind her. He then steadily proceeded to prove his claim, fracturing the nation and sullying its image overseas.

One of the best things about this election is that a majority of American voters decided that incivility, bullying and lying were not acceptable in their president. We demand common decency and, at minimum, a passable role model that our children can look up to, regardless of politics.

The worst thing about this election is that the majority is slim. More than 69 million Americans at last count apparently decided that the president’s abhorrent behavior was not very important to them and was tolerable.

“Seeing this guy in action for four years lying, verbally brutalizing people, mocking people with (disabilities) how could nearly half the American voters say, ‘That’s fine with me?’” asks Democratic consultant Garry South.

“A lot of people don’t like the way he behaves, but they believe he is better for them,” answers Bob Shrum, a former Democratic strategist who now directs the Center for the Political Future at the University of Southern California. “They are willing to tolerate him because their stock portfolios keep going up.

“They think he’ll be a better steward of the economy.”

That’s certainly what I constantly hear from Trump supporters.

But, come on. At one of the most sacred times in our democratic system — election night — this president goes on TV and calls the vote counting “a fraud on the American public … an embarrassment to our country.”

America’s authoritarian adversaries must have been celebrating.

It was not the exhilarating election night that many Democrats had anticipated. They had envisioned a Biden landslide that would sweep in Democratic control of the Senate and add seats to the party’s House majority.

But Republicans could retain Senate control and chip away at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s slim House majority.

So how did Trump add to his rock-solid base, debunking the Democratic thesis that his support couldn’t grow beyond its 2016 level?

“Trump was able to identify supporters and get them out to vote in sort of an old-fashioned way,” Democratic strategist Bill Carrick says.

Those big campaign rallies with all the unmasked Trump zealots that many Democrats belittled as no longer needed in the era of social media? They worked by energizing voters.

But national polling didn’t show it.

Shrum believes that many people polled were “shy voters who didn’t think it was socially correct to say they were for Trump.”

“In retrospect,” South says, “it may have been a mistake for Democrats across the board to make this election all about health insurance. About 92% of Americans already have health insurance — about 68% through their employers. Democrats act as if half the American population is uninsured. They’re preaching to a crowd that is already insured. People ask, ‘What does that have to do with me?’”

In 2018, running on health care worked for Democrats. But campaign consultants, like generals, often make the mistake of fighting the last war.

The Democrats running against Trump’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic did seem to work.

During the presidential primaries, however, the Democratic candidates’ liberal yakking — although not by Biden — about “Medicare for All” probably scared off voters, especially when Trump bellowed “socialism.”

For America to become great again, we need to revive the democratic system envisioned by our founders. That system encourages politicians to compromise, gradually improving our opportunities and conditions while being a beacon of freedom to the world.

We lost that with Trump.