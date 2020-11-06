What were Trump voters thinking? That he fights for issues they’re concerned about

President Donald Trump’s voters are not blind to his weaknesses. The Associated Press

What’s remarkable about Tuesday’s presidential election is that all of the noise and angst of the last four years meant so little in the end.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by a few percentage points, and the election was decided by razor-thin margins in swing states. As I write this, Joe Biden is ahead in the popular vote and the election is being decided by razor-thin margins in swing states — despite an impeachment, a pandemic, an economic collapse and so much more.

The story of the election, then, is about the enduring appeal of President Donald J. Trump, a popularity that baffles and dismays so many Americans.

Popularity?! But, but, but what about his low approval ratings and the polls and …

First, no poll involving Trump should ever be trusted again. There really is a shy Trump vote, it turns out, and the election results Tuesday are a disaster for the polling industry. Its credibility is shot and may never return.

Second, I understand that Trump is perhaps the most hated man in the country. There is no dismissing the fear and loathing he inspires.

But many others love him. Trump’s enduring appeal also was abundantly evident in the final weeks of the campaign, when the Republican once again attracted massive, adoring crowds in obscure places such as Butler, Pennsylvania, and Circleville, Ohio. Even the pandemic failed to keep supporters away.

How do we explain it? What gives?

Tuesday’s election — with no blue wave and no Trump repudiation — suggests Democrats should have spent more time asking those questions. They should have worked harder to understand why Trump inspires such loyalty and passion, despite his glaring faults and failings.

Instead, many on the left chose simply to dismiss Trump supporters as rubes, cult members, racists or even Nazis. In too many cases, anyone choosing to, say, fly a Trump flag was dismissed as irredeemable. It apparently didn’t occur to many Democrats that writing off half the country makes it more difficult to win an election.

Now, I don’t for a second dispute that xenophobia and racism were a factor in Trump’s rise. His racial dog whistle can be, as Biden memorably put it, “as big as a foghorn.” And in truth, racism has been a part of every presidential election since the country’s founding.

But claiming that Trump’s appeal is only about racism ignores that he flipped many counties where Barack Obama won. It ignores that Trump seems to have narrowed the racial voting gap, attracting more Hispanic and Black supporters than other Republicans.

And it ignores evidence like the candidacy of John James, a Black Republican who, as I write this, is winning his Michigan Senate race by 15,000 votes. That wouldn’t be possible if many Trump supporters didn’t also vote for James.

Meanwhile, Trump voters are not dupes or cultists. Most are fully aware of his transgressions and indiscretions. They vote for him anyway.

They’re with Trump partly for cultural reasons. Unlike too many Democrats or supposed tastemakers on the coasts, Trump doesn’t openly insult their lifestyle or religion, even if he doesn’t really understand either of them. He seems to respect blue-collar work, even if it seems unlikely that he’s ever held a hammer.

They’re with him, despite all the chaos and division of the last four years, because they’d been let down by their government for decades — harmed by bad trade deals, endless wars and a federal government convinced by special interests to favor the big over the small, Wall Street over Main Street.

We can debate how much progress Trump made, if any. Many voters gave him credit regardless. They stuck with him.

Trump inspires loyalty in the Rust Belt precisely because other presidents allowed it to rust. Travel there and you quickly find the decay. You pass through the many towns that withered away while nobody in power seemed to care. How was this allowed to happen?

As I write, it seems increasingly likely that Biden will win a narrow victory, and there’s optimism in that. Biden is conciliatory and empathetic by nature. His presidency could be a balm for our divisions. He talks about being a president for all Americans and seems to mean it.

If he’s smart, Biden will focus on rebuilding the forgotten parts of the country. He’ll fixate on jobs, jobs and jobs, and building back from the economic devastation spawned by the coronavirus and decades of prior neglect.

If he doesn’t, watch out. Trump may run again in 2024.