Students lose when Missouri doesn’t expand school choice

Missouri’s score on an important national education test has fallen from 22nd place in 1998 to 34th. File photo

Missouri recently received its latest grades on the U.S. Department of Education’s “Nation’s Report Card,” an assessment given to fourth and eighth graders in each state every two years. And the news isn’t good.

On one hand, the percentage of Missouri fourth graders who scored proficient or above in reading has increased by 6 percentage points in the last 20 years. But on the more important other hand, our standing among the 50 states has gone from 22nd in 1998 to 34th. In just two decades, 12 have passed us by. We’ve gone from the top half to the bottom third.

The news isn’t much better in math. Only 19% of fourth graders were proficient or above in 1996, but we ranked 15th out of the 50 states. Since then, we’ve doubled the percentage scoring on grade level, but we’ve slipped to 34th in state rankings. Nineteen states have leapfrogged over us.

What these numbers mean is that while we’re being told nearly every school district in Missouri is fully accredited (and therefore must be doing pretty well), we’re slowly slipping toward the bottom of the pack.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

This decline has real consequences. States compete for businesses, workers and young families, and the quality of a state’s schools is a major factor in how attractive it is to these business owners and families. Unfortunately, Missouri’s public education establishment is firmly entrenched, and it appears to have no appetite for changing the status quo.

For some ideas about how the state might pull out of its tailspin, we could look at another state that is clearly on the way up. In the late 1990s, Florida’s fourth graders were 43rd in reading and 39th in math. Last year, they came in at sixth and fourth, respectively.

So what happened? Florida created an education environment that is rich in choices, and families have responded.

Florida families can take advantage of publicly funded scholarships for low-income students, students with disabilities, students in low-performing schools, bullied students and students reading below grade level. In addition, there are more than 650 charter schools in Florida, including one all-charter school district.

Missouri has charter schools in just two of 518 school districts, and those were authorized only as punishment for the low performance of the existing public schools. Families living anywhere else in the state are stuck with their assigned public schools unless they can pay for private education out of pocket or home-school their children on their own. Just 3% of Missouri families are able to choose a charter school, while nearly half of all Florida families exercise some form of school choice. And the results show the impact that access to choice can have.

Something is backward when Missouri’s tumble down the national education rankings is quietly accepted, while policies that put parents in the driver’s seat are considered dangerous and controversial. Twelve other states passed Missouri by in the space of a single generation. If we continue to dig in our heels and refuse to create a vibrant marketplace of educational options, we’d better get used to looking at everyone’s back.

Susan Pendergrass is director of research and education policy at the Show-Me Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to promoting free markets and individual liberty.