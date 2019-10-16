According to Ellen DeGeneres, Donald Trump could become your bestie. No thanks

Dahleen Glanton could never share Ellen DeGeneres’ friendship with George W. Bush. Twitter/@theellenshow

Does President Donald Trump ever wonder what Americans will think of him years from now? Is it possible that somewhere down the road, long after he can no longer harm our nation, a former first lady will embrace him or a celebrity will call him a friend?

The best that Trump can hope for is that Americans are as forgiving of him as they have been for former President George W. Bush. And if we cannot forgive, then perhaps we will forget.

It was not easy for some people to watch the fledgling friendship between Bush and former first lady Michelle Obama, one of the most respected figures in the nation. They couldn’t stand the sight of them laughing and embracing in public.

Recently, Ellen DeGeneres, one of most familiar faces on television and an outspoken member of the LGBTQ community, has taken heat for sitting with Bush at an NFL game and later saying he is her friend. During his presidency, Bush was no friend to gay issues. Some might say he was an enemy.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In explaining her actions, DeGeneres seemed to suggest that the rest of us should befriend people we despise. Her rationale is that even people who strongly disagree can find common ground.

“When I say, ‘Be kind to one another,’ I don’t mean only the people that think the same way I do. I mean be kind to everyone,” she said on her TV show last week.

She went on to say, “I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different, and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s OK that we’re all different.”

That might make sense when it comes to ordinary people. But former presidents are in a class all to themselves. We don’t have to forgive politicians who wreak havoc on our nation. And choosing not to forgive them doesn’t make anyone a bad person.

Forgiveness might be a good thing, but it is not always reasonable. Time, as we have seen with Bush, however, can jade the past. Maybe Bush’s image has softened because Trump has replaced him as the worst president we have seen. Perhaps that is why some people are less angry with him now and less judgmental. But for some, the disgust is as ripe as it was 16 years ago.

There was a time I could not stand to hear the name George W. Bush. It was around the period I was positioned as a reporter at Fort Stewart in Georgia, home of the 3rd Infantry Army Division that made its way into Baghdad and toppled Saddam Hussein’s regime.

I cringed when Bush stood on an aircraft carrier beneath a banner that said, “Mission accomplished.” He had ruthlessly led our country into an unreasonable war, from which we would continue to feel the aftershocks for years.

At Fort Stewart, I followed the lives of the soldiers’ wives left behind. Often, during that horrid month of April 2003, as their husbands engaged in battle, we watched the nightly news together, eating pizza and discussing the fear that hovered over every corner of the base, now devoid of its men.

When I think of Bush, I still think of Fort Stewart. I think of the young mothers. And I think of the children who cried themselves to sleep at night because, even as youngsters, they were aware of the peril their fathers faced in Iraq. And I think of the families that were torn apart by death.

The women never said it out loud, because Army wives are among the most patriotic Americans. But I knew they resented Bush as much as I did for putting their loved ones in the midst of a war that made no sense from the beginning.

Bush was an awful president. But somehow, in the shadow of Trump, he doesn’t seem half as bad. When we look at Bush through the prism of the Trump administration, his foulness doesn’t measure up to that of the president we have now.

That is why DeGeneres was able to defend their friendship by making light of it, ineptly equating Bush’s atrocities to those of someone who chooses to wear fur.

Bush is lucky that most Americans are no longer thinking about Hurricane Katrina from 2005. We are not as disgusted by his unemotional face caught on camera during a quick flyover of the storm-ravaged area on his way back to Washington from vacation.

We aren’t consumed anymore by the images of people crowded into the New Orleans Superdome without food or water because Bush’s Federal Emergency Management Agency failed to do its job.

But I am still haunted by the helpless and confused young woman with two small children I met in Biloxi, Mississippi, days after floodwaters destroyed her home. “A lot of people told me FEMA would help, but I don’t know who he is,” she told me during an interview. “I don’t even know where to find him.”

If Americans are forgiving of horrific past presidents, it is often because we forget. We no longer see that sinister man at the helm of our nation. What we envision now is an old, sometimes frail elder statesman trying to live out his life in peace.

DeGeneres’ reasoning seems to indicate that we should someday look at Trump that way, too. If we were to follow her advice, we would forgive his manipulative, divisive and disruptive actions. And we would put aside our disdain for the corruption that plagues his presidency.

And when Trump is no longer able to wreak havoc, we might look at him, too, as another aged statesman, who made a few mistakes.

But we cannot. Trump will never deserve our forgiveness, and it is crucial to America’s future that we never forget the harm he has caused.