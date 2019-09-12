New breed of fake beef burgers pose no bloody threat to the meat industry

The number of vegans and vegetarians in the U.S. has not increased in 20 years. Ethan Brown, center, co-founder of Beyond Meat, told Vox that “93% of consumers who buy Beyond Meat also buy animal meat and he’s fine with that.” The Associated Press

P.T. Barnum, the quintessential American showman, might have found today’s food carnival more interesting and far more profitable than his namesake circus of yore.

For example, the food industry is taking note of the fast rise of a new cadree of plant-based meatless burgers this year. Veggie burgers, their previous incarnation, are not new; my lovely Catherine has been buying them for decades. This year, however, two companies — Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods — introduced high-tech veggie versions of the American classic, and both have rocked eaters and investors alike.

In her Sept. 2 Washington Post review of a Beyond Burger, food writer Alicia Kennedy, a longtime veggie burger devotee, noted that “when it arrived and I took a bite, I immediately began to tear up. … I was so sure I’d just eaten beef, for the first time in years.”

Joyous tears have also flooded Wall Street for Beyond Burger’s parent company, Beyond Meat. On May 2, the company offered its first public shares at $25 apiece. Prices that day closed at $65.75, then they really took off. On July 26, shares hit $235 before dropping back to just $165 on Sept. 3 — a 660% rocket ride in just four months.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Many farm groups (and most agriculture pundits, too) aren’t as impressed as fake meat’s eager eaters and gilded investors. All but a few scoff at the very idea of meatless meat tasting anything close to real meat — while nervously confessing that they see vegetable-based meat as an existential threat to the livestock and poultry sectors.

That farm reaction was not unexpected. It is, after all, what we in U.S. ag often do: We condemn first then — maybe, maybe not — ask for the facts.

The fact is meat alternatives snagged only $4.3 billion of the $900 billion-plus global meat market in 2018. Market analysts see mock meat sales rising 6.8% per year through 2023, to an arguably unimpressive $6.3 billion, even as real meat sales grow faster.

Burger King is proving that forecast spot on.

On Aug. 31, market watchers told Business Insider that Burger King’s recent 6% increase in sales rested on two unforeseen facts: Its meatless meat entrée, called the Impossible Whopper (from Impossible Foods), is driving new customers to its 7,000 U.S. retail outlets, and that, once there, “traditional beef Whoppers sales have also increased.”

An even more plausible reality is that the biggest threat to meatless meat will come from other meatless meat newcomers attempting to catch their veggie lightning in a bun.

More importantly, some of the newcomers aren’t new; they are the biggest of big boys in Big Ag.

“The big guns of ADM (Archer Daniels Midland), Cargill, Tyson and a host of others are elbowing for space, each keen for a serving of the latest and greatest in alternative meat fare,” noted Chris Bennett on agweb.com Aug. 13.

And, he added, “Innumerable smaller companies are jumping into the game, with new startups popping up monthly.”

Despite that rising investment surge in mock meat, farmers and ranchers — and chickens, beef cattle, lambs, goats, hogs, turkeys and anything else that sizzles when fried, roasted, grilled or boiled — are not an endangered species.

In fact, veggie burger or not, the number of vegans and vegetarians in the U.S. has not increased in 20 years. Moreover, Ethan Brown, the co-founder of Beyond Meat, told Vox in March that “93% of consumers who buy Beyond Meat also buy animal meat — and he’s fine with that.”

Farmers and ranchers should be fine with that, too. Today’s global meat market is nearly $1 trillion strong and vegans, vegetarians and meatless meat lovers wouldn’t make a noticeable dent in it if they all gathered weekly on the National Mall for a black bean burger binge.

Indeed, most only want one thing: healthy, nutritious, great tasting food that’s not fake anything. The first provider that consistently delivers what the customer wants, wins.

Just ask old P.T.