Both political sides seeing the light on mass incarceration

America’s biggest mistake over the last half-century arguably had nothing to do with the war in Vietnam or Iraq, or with any election. Rather, I’d say that it was mass incarceration, fueled by the war on drugs.

The U.S. used to have incarceration rates similar to those of Europe — and then, beginning in about 1970, we increased the number of people behind bars sevenfold. About as many Americans now have a criminal record as have a college degree. Mass incarceration shattered America’s family structure, magnified race gaps, left millions of people marginalized — and has been brutally unfair.

Years ago I wrote about a case that still haunts me. Dicky Joe Jackson was a Texas trucker whose 2-year-old son, Cole, needed a bone marrow transplant to save his life. The family raised $50,000 through community fundraisers, but this wasn’t enough — so Jackson tried to earn the remainder by transporting meth in his truck for a distributor. He was caught and sentenced to life in prison.

The prosecutor himself thought the sentence unjust, saying, “He didn’t know of any other way to take care of his kid.”

In 1992, in his first stint as attorney general, William Barr issued a report called “The Case for More Incarceration.” He was one of many politicians and officeholders — Democrats and Republicans — who led the United States, with 5% of the world’s population, to hold almost 25% of the world’s prisoners.

Finally, America is beginning to unravel this historic mistake.

The best thing the Trump administration has done so far is its backing of the bipartisan First Step Act on criminal justice reform. The act, signed into law by the president in December, marked a turning point away from mass incarceration, and small numbers of federal offenders have been released early since then.

I saw the new mood on criminal justice while moderating a panel the other day at the Milken Institute Conference in Los Angeles. Beside me was Republican Gov. Phil Bryant of Mississippi, a conservative with whom I agree on nothing else. But he has worked heroically since 2014 to reduce Mississippi’s prison population by 11%, saving the state $46 million.

Bryant also argued in the panel discussion for ending America’s system of de facto debtor prisons, in which poor people end up jailed because they can’t pay fines.

While the First Step Act was helpful, its practical impact was tiny because the great majority of prisoners are not in federal prisons but are held at the state and local level. Emily Bazelon writes in her excellent new book, “Charged,” about the enormous discretionary power that local prosecutors have over people’s lives, about the misuse of the cash bail system, and about the abuse of plea bargaining.

But even if we released half of America’s prisoners tomorrow, we would still have several times the incarceration rate of most European countries.

One obvious step is to reverse the decision made 25 years ago to make prisoners ineligible for Pell grants. Schooling reduces recidivism and pays for itself, so it’s just idiotic not to educate offenders.

And more than half a million American children suffer from lead poisoning each year, damaging their brains and increasing the risk that they will commit crimes. If we invested more today in high-quality preschool programs for at-risk kids, we would have to worry less in 18 years about criminality.

One sign of progress: Dicky Joe Jackson has been released from prison, after 20 years behind bars.