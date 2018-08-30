College graduates are majoring in student loan debt

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 17, 2006, file photo, college graduates socialize before their commencement at the Convocation Center in Ypsilanti, Mich. Federal and state officials have launched the first national crackdown on companies that falsely promise debt relief for student loan borrowers. But critics say the Department of Education and its loan servicers expose consumers to fraud and fail to spot scams. (Leisa Thompson/The Ann Arbor News via AP, File) Leisa Thompson AP