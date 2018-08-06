Ending legacy admissions is the right thing to do. But for black alums, it stings

FILE - In this March 13, 2016, file photo, people walk near Memorial Church on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. The university’s first female president, Drew Faust, announced Friday, May 6, 2016, that students who join Harvard’s male-only social clubs won’t be able to serve as sports captains or leaders of other campus groups starting in fall 2017. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) Steven Senne AP