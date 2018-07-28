Ocasio-Cortez could learn a thing or two about socialism from Trump

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a campaign event for James Thompson, a Kansas House candidate, in Wichita on Friday, July 20, 2018. Less than four weeks after scoring a stunning upset in a Democratic House primary in New York, Ocasio-Cortez stepped out onto the national campaign stage for the first time to take her message to the heartland. (Hilary Swift/The New York Times) HILARY SWIFT NYT