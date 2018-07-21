Want to fight abortion? Overturning Roe v. Wade might not help

(NYT15) UNDATED -- Sept. 28, 2000 -- ABORTION-PILL -- The Food and Drug Administration approved the abortion pill, known as mifepristone or RU-486, for sale in the United States. It is the first alternative to surgical abortion approved here. Roussel Ucalf, a unit of Hoechst AG, declined to seek marketing approval for the drug in the United States, saying it feared protests from opponents of abortion rights. In 1994, the company gave the drug’s patent to a nonprofit group, the Population Council, which set out to get market approval. A photo of Roussel Ucalf’s RU-486 when it was introduced in France in 1988. (Roussel Ucalf/The New York Times) *LITE ROUSSEL UCALF NYT