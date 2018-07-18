Trump’s critics reach absurd new heights

In this July 16, 2018, photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, tosses a soccer ball to his wife first lady Melania Trump after Russian President Vladimir Putin presented it to him during a news conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland. Plenty of U.S. presidents have created commotion in their travels abroad, none so much as President Donald Trump. Historians say Trumpâ€™s tumultuous trip across Europe smashed the conventions of American leaders on the world stage. The presidentâ€™s â€œAmerica firstâ€ approach to foreign policy left him seeming to accept the word of a hostile power over his own intelligence agencies, insulting allies and sowing doubts about his commitment to the NATO alliance. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP