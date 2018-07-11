An assault on our basic notions of right and wrong

FILE â€” Alex Jones, whose conspiracy theory-laden website InfoWars is viewed by millions, in Austin, Texas, Feb. 17, 2017. Five years after the Sandy Hook mass shooting, which Jones alleged was a hoax, families of the victims still endure daily abuse and threats from Jonesâ€™ listeners; now Jones faces three separate lawsuits seeking damages for defamation. (Ilana Panich-Linsman/The New York Times) ILANA PANICH-LINSMAN NYT