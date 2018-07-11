Chuck Schumer just failed the Brett Kavanaugh test

In this July 10, 2018, photo, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Schumer says itâ€™s all about health care. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., worries about the impact on the special counsel investigation. And Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., sees an assault that could set womenâ€™s rights back decades. Thereâ€™s so much for Democrats to dislike about Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trumpâ€™s Supreme Court pick. And that may be the problem. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Susan Walsh AP