Trump’s big win throws in the towel on democratic norms

Wow! Did the Supreme Court just give the president the power of decree? Finally, a branch of the federal government that recognizes its junior status and accedes to the supreme authority of the executive branch. The travel ban ruling is a parsed argument that effectively states the president of the United States has the authority to proclaim that his national security policies are overarching and that his being is infallible.
A malleable, rubber-stamping Congress and a freshly quiescent judiciary have now fully abdicated their roles as a check on presidential power and collectively put a bow around a now fully-evolved imperial presidency. They just packaged and presented this generous gift to President Donald Trump.
Yes, the travel ban ruling is a reasoned and narrow decision that focuses on the executive’s authority over immigration. But the effect of the ruling ignores the express intention of the president’s ban. It also fails to acknowledge that the current Oval Office occupant defies reason, ignores previously-limiting checks and takes every opportunity to expand the powers of his office. Justice may be blind, but it is not supposed to be deaf and dumb, too.
Pretending that Trump will merely take this limited win and not articulate it as a full-throated argument and justification for his absolute rule is to turn a blind eye. He will turn it into a broad and universal judgment over presidential authority to do whatever he feels like doing whenever.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, stating “we express no view on the soundness of the policy,” but also avoided expressing any view on the soundness of the president. Further, he did not judge the soundness of the president’s approach to democracy, separation of powers, emoluments or any other norm or legal constraint on the president’s already considerable decision-making authority. Are we far from a pre-conviction presidential blanket pardon over everything said or done by anyone with whom he has associated, spoken to, invested beside, paid off or slept with previously, now and in perpetuity?
Let’s just admit it, America: Our institutions, representatives, judges and a vast number of voters have decided to just hand over the republic’s keys to the guy who said that he, alone, is the only one who can provide us with salvation and security. We had a good run as a revolutionary democracy these last 241 years. This year’s Independence Day parade will be replete with tattered flags, frayed bunting and tarnished brass marching bands. The pre-election military parade will be symbolically built to consolidate the president’s executive authority and elevate his role from mere civilian president to dominant commander-in-chief.
Oddly, Trump is not the problem here. He is doing what anyone with authoritarian tendencies and an aversion to democracy’s messiness is inclined to do. He takes whatever power he can get. And then he takes some more. He plays us all against each other and he comes out the winner. He is all about winning.
For years, a Congress whose power has been usurped by extreme minority caucuses has prevented clear actions on immigration, budgets, the declaration of war or constraining presidential power. These caucuses have paralyzed lawmaking and government in general, instead forcing congressional incumbents to focus on their own districts’ well-being, personal job security and reelection cycles, rather than the hard, compromise-demanding, comity-compelling work on the legislatively challenging and Constitution-threatening issues of the day.
Trump only had to win one election, turn a Republican Congress into poodles, cow a court, and defang the press in order to be handed perfect power. He really is the king of dealmakers. Long hail the King!
Markos Kounalakis is president and publisher emeritus of Washington Monthly.
