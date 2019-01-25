Why hasn’t Kansas expanded Medicaid? This GOP leader has a long list of excuses

One powerful conservative Republican leader in the Kansas Senate, who has fought the expansion of Medicaid, finally confessed to me his reasons for rejecting it. His explanation, which I will get to in a moment, is pathetic.
Kansas has so far walked away from $3 billion in federal funds that would have flowed to the state had it expanded Medicaid — known in Kansas as KanCare — when it was first offered as a part of the Affordable Care Act forged by former President Barack Obama. What’s worse than this fiscal travesty is the human tragedy of 150,000 low-income Kansans who suffer from having no health insurance coverage, as well as the plight of rural hospitals that are starved for Medicaid payments from its patients who are too poor to pay for services.
Two years ago, when the Kansas Legislature was more moderate than it is today, and at a time when many legislators knew former Gov. Sam Brownback would veto the legislation, enough votes were mustered to pass expanded Medicaid — only for Brownback to kill it. Today’s Legislature is more conservative, and it is widely known that newly-elected Gov. Laura Kelly has pegged Medicaid expansion among her highest priorities. It will be a tough fight.
Along with only 13 other states, Kansas stubbornly clings to this idiocy. That contrasts with the many Republican-controlled states that have signed up, some only recently. The vast majority of other states have set aside their objections and embraced this part of Obamacare.
States that had fought it and then finally embraced it eventually admitted that they were foolish not to have expanded Medicaid much earlier, since the bulk of expenses are paid for by the federal government. Before their ultimate enlightenment, Republican-controlled states in particular had walked away from billions in federal funds seemingly just to prove some kind of political point.
I believe the underlying reason why Medicaid expansion was stalled in so many Republican states and why it still has not made it to Kansas and the others is rooted in scoring petty political points against Obama.
Jim Denning, the Kansas Senate majority leader, never brought up Obama as a reason for his resistance. Instead, he recited a plethora of ill-conceived notions, which may have a kernel of truth, but which ultimately fail the overall logic test.
Some of his reasons are just plain ugly.
Denning, a Republican from Overland Park, started out by declaring that America does not need another entitlement program, and that we never should have passed Medicaid in the first place. It has become a financial albatross on the country, which subsidizes the program to the states.
He said it is widely known by physicians that Medicaid patients often do not show up for their appointments, thus robbing other patients of those hard-to-get time slots. The senator said he resents able-bodied Kansans, regardless of their income, who abuse the system by accepting free medical care when they refuse to work. (The fact is, the overwhelming number of potential recipients who would be eligible for Medicaid are either disabled or working.)
Some day in the future, Denning warned, the feds could stop or drastically reduce Medicaid funding, and the states would be stuck with a program they cannot get rid of. He also claimed, even today, that Kansas cannot afford the $14 million per year it would need to spend as its share of the overall costs of Medicaid expansion for the 150,000 recipients.
I told you they were lame excuses, and they are. Low-income Kansans need health coverage just as much or more than those who are better off.
The states are responsible for only a fraction of the cost of Medicaid expansion — an offer that cannot logically be refused.
