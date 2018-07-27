Donald Trump and the re-education of Rep. Kevin Yoder

Rep. Kevin Yoder R-Kan., member of the House Appropriations Committee confers with a fellow lawmaker during a markup hearing on FY2018 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill, FY2018 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Bill; and Interim Suballocation of Budget Allocations for FY2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta AP