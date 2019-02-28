Here’s why I covered politicians for so many years: the hope for better days ahead

At a moment of departure like this, the temptation is to write about the politicians of note I’ve met over the years and those moments that stand out.

I’m going to do that, but I also want to talk about the man who had nothing to do with politics, but whom I think of most.

In a span of 32 years at this newspaper, there have been a lot of politicians.

I rate them using a simple metric: How good are they at navigating both politics and policy? Many are good at one or the other. The ones able to effectively chart a course to elected office, then use that office to advance worthy agendas are special. They typically have careers that endure.

Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt come quickly to mind as politicians who mastered both, and they did it in very different ways in a politically treacherous state. Former Gov. Eric Greitens could seize a moment, sure. But once elected, he was utterly befuddled. Look out for those flash-in-the-pan types..

Lots of people scoff at politicians. They say they’re all in it to line their pockets. That’s not so, and I remember a lesson my father taught me many years ago at the launch of my journalism career. Don’t let cynicism eat you up. I’ve seen cynicism swallow magnificent journalists who after many years doing this work could no longer tell sunrise from sunset. I wanted nothing to do with that.

You have to be willing to give credit where it’s due. One of Mel Carnahan’s first actions as Missouri governor was intensely controversial — a tax increase to boost Missouri schools that staved off a legal crisis. The criticism from Republicans was withering, but it was a monumental step forward.

Kansas Sen. Bob Dole got the politics and the policy. He shored up Social Security and passed the Americans with Disabilities Act. I remember standing with him once during his 1996 presidential run behind his family home in Russell where, attached to an outside wall, were pulleys and weights that Dole used to rehabilitate himself after suffering grievous war wounds. I remember thinking, “If he beats Clinton, this contraption will be in the Smithsonian.”

So many memories. I stood alone once with President Bill Clinton in Harry Truman’s private office at his presidential library. “I just love this,” Clinton said as he looked over Truman’s books. Then there was Jesse Jackson taking flight — “Keep hope alive” — at the first national convention I covered in 1988. I was just giddy to be there. I interviewed Rosa Parks.

The most wrenching moment: The solemn hush of Carnahan’s 2000 funeral procession that included a president, a vice president, a Kennedy, a riderless horse and soaring fighter jets.

Kansas Gov. Bill Graves’ “load ‘em high and tight” was the best campaign slogan I ever heard. I interviewed presidential contender Lamar Alexander over ice cream cones in Iowa in the ‘90s. You could get close and personal in those days. Vice President Al Gore once balanced a yardstick on his chin for me at Raytown City Hall. And on it goes.

Now, I’m pushing off from shore, destinations known and maybe unknown. This time, though, I know things that weren’t as clear 32 years ago: the essential necessity for bipartisanship and transparency, for two strong political parties and for government that’s ethical and aboveboard. That’s hardly asking for too much. We should demand it every day.

People ask what I’ll remember most, and that’s easy. It has nothing to do with politics. When I first came to town, I covered police with its attendant mayhem. There’s a dry cleaners at 15th Street and Grand Boulevard that I drive by all the time. Just weeks after arriving in town in 1986, a guy entered and shot three employees to death, execution-style. One was 20-year-old Patty Heitzman, who like so many victims whose lives are cut short, had the potential to one day dazzle us.

I interviewed her father, Paul, a year after her death, and pain was still plastered all over his face. He was a teacher, and time stopped for him whenever he saw girls at school who looked like his daughter.

“No one should be able to inflict that much pain on you without paying for it,” he told me that day.

All these years later, I think of Paul every time I pass that place. And I’m reminded: Even in the midst of tragedy, we can find promise. In Paul’s case, it was the hope that another politician on another day could find a way to stem the violence.

Finding the way forward. That’s the point of politics and policy, isn’t it? Even amid the chaos that our politics has become, we need to keep searching for the good folks who can do both.