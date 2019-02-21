Could a DUI charge work in Quinton Lucas’ favor as he runs for Kansas City mayor?

Ever since Donald Trump was elected president, little in the world of politics makes sense.
Trump’s in big trouble? But he’s rising in the polls. Still no wall? No problem. Multiple marital affairs? Conservatives love him.
What’s up is down. What’s round is square. Once upon a time, guys like me thought we knew something about politics. But then you look at the scene these days and realize you’re starting all over again.
That brings us to the strange case of Kansas City Councilman Quinton Lucas, a leading candidate for mayor who was arrested Oct. 18 in Lawrence for driving under the influence.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
The traditional way of thinking about the impact of this case was simple: Lucas was sunk. In a crowded field of 11 mostly quality candidates, a drunken-driving charge was tantamount to political death. Lucas’ campaign was all but over.
But lo and behold, that’s not the case. Is it possible that in the new Trumpian political universe that his handling of the DUI charge could even prove to be a point in Lucas’ favor?
It just might.
From the start, Lucas’ arrest had a funky flavor. Police found the 34-year-old in his parked car in the 700 block of Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence. He admitted that he had had a few beers after attending a trivia night fundraiser for Kansas Legal Services.
According to his Facebook post, Lucas realized something important in that moment: He decided he wasn’t sober enough to drive.
So he stayed in his car and apparently fell asleep. “I decided to behave responsibly and wait in my car until it was safe to drive,” he wrote. “I never moved or attempted to drive my car.”
At some point, somebody called police to report that someone might be unconscious in a parked vehicle. Officers came to the scene and arrested Lucas. It will come as little surprise to anyone who’s met the charismatic councilman that Lucas now says that he and the officer remain on good terms. “We have great respect for each other,” he said.
Lucas surely knew from that moment on that this incident was going to be closely examined, coming as it does in the midst of the primary race for mayor. He continues to say all the right things, and it’s fascinating how the incident seems to have faded from view. Kansas Citians, by and large, have digested it and moved on.
Something else is intriguing, though. Lucas had the option to dispose of this case weeks ago through diversion. In that scenario, the charge would be dropped once he completed a program. Lucas, who teaches law at the University of Kansas, said the prosecutor has indicated he’s eligible.
Most people would go that way. Not Lucas.
“I continue to think that a crime was not committed,” he said. “I’m optimistic that a court will see it that way.”
In other words, Lucas has opted to fight what he firmly believes was an injustice even at this politically sensitive moment. A hearing is set for March 14, less than three weeks before the April 2 primary. Lucas said he’s fine with that.
He’ll fight the man — even in a case involving a DUI — and who knows? He could come out ahead. That’s definitely a switch.
Comments