Could KCI terminal be first-of-its-kind eco-friendly hub? Pioneering architect thinks so

Bob Berkebile says you should be pooping your pants.

To be sure, he is. It’s all because of climate change and his concern that we’re not addressing it fast enough.

This is a family newspaper, so we’re sidestepping the word that Berkebile, an internationally recognized leader in green building, uses in speeches these days, including a recent one before the U.S. Green Building Council-Central Plains.

A hint: It’s one of George Carlin’s seven dirty words , and when Berkebile uses it, he’s driving home the point that climate change should be scaring us silly.

Instead, most people sit around, acknowledge the problem, then go the movies or drive to Starbucks. Collectively, we’re not concerned enough to get off the couch. Not yet, anyways.





At 81, Berkebile is pushing hard to find new ways forward to save what he believes is a doomed planet. He says that the planet is like an airplane flying through a storm directly toward a mountain. The guidance system is out. At the final second, the plane breaks into the clear. It still has time to make a turn and avoid a crash. But doing so requires a cultural shift, Berkebile says, a new norm where people actually give two hoots about saving the planet and take steps to do it.





In the Berkebile way of thinking, you make the change by tackling one major eco-friendly project at a time with the hope of setting off a domino effect. Other people around the country see what’s going on and want to copy it. If that happens enough times, the Titanic turns away from that killer iceberg.

Kansas City, situated in farm country, has an enormous role to play. Take the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport, he says. Why not turn KCI into the nation’s first carbon-positive air transportation hub that relies on green energy and sends the excess heat it generates to other operations?

In other words, the airport would not only have “net-zero” energy usage where it offsets its energy consumption by generating, possibly via solar panels, its own power. It could even return some power to the grid. It’s the next step in the ever-evolving world of what it really means to build green.

Berkebile was among those who developed the first LEED standards that rate environmentally sound buildings. He also helped retrofit the White House after President Bill Clinton called for the storied home to be a “model for efficiency and waste reduction” on his first Earth Day in office in 1993.

The focus on all things green came after a life-changing moment in 1981 when the Hyatt skywalks collapsed. Berkebile was the architect who designed the hotel, and he spent days wondering whether he was responsible for killing 114 people. Turns out, he wasn’t. But that confirmation came after he had spent that fateful night pulling bodies out of the rubble.

Now he’s focused on initiatives to improve topsoil to produce healthy food, build community centers in a bid to redefine neighborhoods and retrofit old buildings in Kansas City’s urban core, a process Berkebile calls “urban acupuncture.” One project was Plexpod, the co-working space in the old Westport Middle School.

All this, and yet, he’s still soiling his trousers over climate change. You should be, too.