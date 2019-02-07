Former Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan once got caught in blackface. How did he survive?

Missouri Republicans, upset over charges of racism against Sen. John Ashcront, released this 1960 photograph of Democratic Gov. Mel Carnahan. The photo, entitled ‘The Kiwanis Quartet’, originally appeared in the Rolla (Mo.) Daily News on Oct. 12, 1960. Carnahan, 2nd from left and his brother Bob, second from right, wearing blackface makeup, were singers in the white minstrel group. The photo caption said the public performance was a Kiwanis Club fund raiser. Also seen in the photo are: Milburn Bess, left, and Bob Powers, right. The Associated Press