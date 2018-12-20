They said what? The best sound bites of 2018 from Missouri and Kansas politicians

Did those wacky, wily, wonky politicians from Missouri and Kansas really say that in 2018?
Turns out, they did. To the tape:
▪ “The blue wave hit Missouri’s red wall.” — Missouri GOP chairman Todd Graves on Republicans not losing any net legislative seats in November. Across the country, Republicans lost 300.
▪ “People are just so frustrated by the cataclysmic crap that’s going on.” — Jackson County Legislator Crystal Williams on county dysfunction.
▪ “God, I pissed a lot of people off.” — Missouri state Rep. Warren Love, the Osceola Republican, about his remarks on Facebook that those who vandalized a Confederate memorial in Springfield should be “hung from a tall tree with a long rope.”
▪ “ERIC GREITENS IS A JERK.” — T-shirt slogan aimed at the former Missouri governor.
▪ “Everyone was looking at the benefit and not the cost.” — Mayor Sly James admitting he was relieved Kansas City lost its bid for the Amazon’s second headquarters.
▪ “I am such an idiot.” — former Jackson County aide Calvin Williford after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
▪ “The podium does not actually move.” – former White House press secretary Josh Earnest in Kansas City commenting on the “Saturday Night Live” parody of his successor, Sean Spicer.
▪ “The bottom line is that Kansans cannot afford what the court is demanding, and we cannot afford what the new study is recommending.” — Kansas Senate president Susan Wagle on the conclusions of a school funding study that she voted to conduct.
▪ “The truth is, I really don’t understand how he gets things done.” — Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican, on President Donald Trump.
▪ “It’s kind of like supporting your favorite team and there’s a talented trash-talking personality on the other team. That player is the worst human being on the face of the earth, but if that same talented player is on our team, well, you know, they’re our team, so we give him a pass.” — Kansas Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins, a Republican, on Trump.
▪ “There is no question in my mind that Eric Greitens valued his run for the presidency more than the state of Missouri or its citizens.” — Missouri curator David Steelman on Greitens, whom he backed for governor.
▪ “It’s been a really long time. I mean, decades and decades and decades and decades.” – Sen. Claire McCaskill on the last time she smoked marijuana.
▪ “I’m done hiding this from myself and from the world.” — Jason Kander disclosing that he suffers from PTSD and was dropping out of Kansas City’s mayoral race.
▪ “I am the most blessed man I know.” — former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback in his final State of the State message.
▪ “My record ends at 22-2. Not a bad record.” — McCaskill on her career win-loss mark following her re-election loss in November..
▪ “This election has been about our way of life.” — Republican Senator-elect Josh Hawley on why he defeated McCaskill.
▪ “People don’t want checks and balances. They want Trump and want Trump only.” — Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City.
▪ “I would not change one thing.” — Kansas Congressman Kevin Yoder on his losing campaign to Democrat Sharice Davids.
▪ “A bit surreal.” — Democrat Laura Kelly on winning the Kansas governorship.
▪ “I often say being a leader isn’t about being the best. Being a leader is about making the people around you better.” — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
▪ “Fabulous.” — how Kansas state Sen. Barbara Bollier felt a week after becoming a Democrat.
