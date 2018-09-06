Missouri Gov. Mike Parson should be happy to follow the unpopular Eric Greitens

Mayor Sly James can tell you first-hand the benefits of following a wildly unpopular predecessor.
Mark Funkhouser was so disliked that James got off to a race-horse start when he was elected in 2011. From what I can tell, he’s still enjoying the benefits of a political honeymoon from heaven. The contrast between the tone-deaf Funkhouser and James, who could charm the rust off a bumper, could hardly have been greater.
In Kansas, Gov. Jeff Colyer benefited from the same phenomenon. By following the broadly disliked Sam Brownback, who for all practical purposes faces a lifetime ban from Kansas for all his trespasses, Colyer was able to do a lot in short order. He established a new tone in Topeka, worked toward resolution of a public-school funding crisis and committed to a more transparent government.
None of those things would have happened under Brownback, and voters recognized that. In last month’s primary, Colyer came within 343 votes of pulling off a whopper of an upset over Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who had a towering name ID advantage, not to mention the support of the president of the United States.
All this bring us to Missouri’s new governor, Mike Parson, who’s been greeted with open arms by both Democrats and Republicans.
Parson, a Republican, succeeded Gov. Eric Greitens who was headed toward possible impeachment and maybe a few years in pinstripes in connection with a host of sins, including a 2015 sexual relationship with his hairdresser.
Parson’s early success is the result of the way he assumed control of state government. He’s far more humble than Greitens, and the notion that he lacks the boom-boom charisma of many of today’s politicians actually works in his favor. The state was in desperate need of an authentic, down-home leader, and that’s exactly what Parson is.
In his first months on the job, Parson has talked a lot about the importance of relationships. He’s demonstrated that he knows exactly how to build them by inviting Mayor James to Jefferson City within days of taking office.
He’s already fulfilled another promise to spend a day touring Kansas City, and this week, he practically camped out here. The result was this comment from James: “We can work with this guy.”
The rubber has not come anywhere close to hitting the road yet for Parson. He hasn’t had to introduce a state budget or make big budget cuts or push through a tax increase, like what he’s trying to do now by backing passage of a gas tax in November.
“He’s not had to make any real decisions yet,” said state Rep. DaRon McGee, a Kansas City Democrat.
The disagreements will come. But McGee already knows something important. Disagreeing with Parson will be a lot different from disagreeing with Greitens. “If you disagreed with him, he went to war with you,” McGee said.
That’s no way to govern. Parson gets it. The new governor will ride the wave of the post-Greitens era for some time to come. His honeymoon, like Mayor James’, will linger.
That’s because he’s in the best political position of all: He’s following a widely disliked predecessor. It all will translate to a 2020 bid to win the governor’s office for himself.
Parson is getting a huge head start.
