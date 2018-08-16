Greg Orman will stick it out in tricky three-way race for Kansas governor

Greg Orman isn’t getting out.
That’s perhaps the first question that Democrats and moderates ask these days — and there are so many more — about the unusual, national-attention-grabbing three-way Kansas governor’s race: Will the independent stick it out?
In an interview, Orman insisted he’s not going anywhere, and you know what? I believe him. This is his second go at an independent candidacy. And between his 2014 run for the U.S. Senate and his campaign for governor today, he wrote a book — a manifesto, if you will — describing in 308 detailed pages why America needs more independents.
Orman isn’t only staying in the race. He says what candidates say at this point, and that is he’s going to win. Orman says he has broad appeal. He says that Kansans of all partisan stripes are dissatisfied with government. “They’re sick of the food fight.”
Orman dismisses the notion that he’s worried about becoming the Ralph Nader of Kansas. Nader’s presence on the 2000 ballot arguably gave the presidency to George W. Bush.
“If we’re going to embrace the future confidently, we have to do things differently,” he said.
But in a race that could result in Secretary of State Kris Kobach winning the governorship, this qualifies as an unmitigated gamble. He was the Democrats’ choice in 2014 to take on Sen. Pat Roberts. It was none other than Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri who convinced her party’s Kansas candidate that year to drop out.
Orman does more damage to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, state Sen. Laura Kelly. He still smacks of Ralph Nader.
Here’s another question: What happens a month from now if Orman is polling at 20 percent? Or if the polls show that Kelly can beat Kobach one-on-one? The pressure to move Orman out will be jet-engine loud.
But he’s not going. This year, he’s already spent $650,000 of his own money on the race.
Another question: Who will endorse Kelly first: fellow Democrat Josh Svaty, who finished third in this month’s primary, or Republican Jim Barnett, who also finished third in the GOP race for governor?
It just might be Barnett.
Svaty has been oddly silent about backing the Democratic nominee and didn’t respond to a text message. That’s risky behavior for a candidate who has as bright a future as the 38-year-old Svaty does.
Barnett isn’t signing on with any candidate yet. But in an interview, Barnett said bluntly, “I think anybody like Kris is not good enough for Kansas.” Of Kelly, Barnett says nice things and points out that he, too, believes that Orman undermines the Democrat’s chances.
“His presence in the race is making things more complicated for Senator Kelly.”
In a close race like this one, little things matter. A Barnett endorsement of Kelly would free moderate Republicans to switch over to Kelly in the general election. It’s true that Barnett garnered but 9 percent of the Republican vote. But it’s also true that his support was undoubtedly actually greater than that, as many Republicans calculated that the best way to stave off Kobach was to back incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer.
On we go.
Will Kobach show any more interest in raising money for this race? He’s notoriously a lax fundraiser and relied heavily on $1.5 million from running mate Wink Hartman.
Kobach raised only $150,000 since January, a stunningly poor showing. If he’s going to compete for the grand prize, he’d better get moving.
Comments