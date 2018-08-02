Candidates ran clean races, but will Kansas voters show up for Tuesday’s election?

Voters across the political spectrum say it, and they say it a lot.
They want clean campaigns devoid of personal attacks. They want well-qualified candidates who focus on their ideas and experience, avoid verbal fisticuffs and remain fastened to the issues.
Well, voters in these parts got all that this summer in the run-up to Tuesday’s critical primaries, especially in Kansas. And yet, barring the unexpected, the candidates’ reward for all that is going to be yet another low-turnout primary where winners prevail by a mere handful of votes.
Wyandotte County officials predict that more than four in five voters will sit it out Tuesday. In Johnson County, the sit-it-out factor could be the same or, might edge up to three of four voters.
Really, it’s pathetic.
So much of the criticism of our political campaigns has been directed at candidates. Maybe it’s time we take aim at voters.
Simply put, they don’t have an excuse this year unless they want to talk about just how difficult the choices are. Take that 3rd District Democratic congressional primary in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.
Here we have six candidates vying for the nomination, and in an extraordinary development, all six are worthy candidates running for Congress for the right reasons. They offer an array of qualities that should have Democrats salivating. There’s a former White House fellow (Sharice Davids). There’s a veteran teacher who promises to make education a priority (Tom Niermann).
There’s a candidate who would bring badly needed technology expertise to Washington (Mike McCamon). Jay Sidie was the 2016 Democratic nominee who briefly threw a scare into incumbent Republican Kevin Yoder. Sylvia Williams offers business expertise. Brent Welder has Bernie Sanders in his corner.
The same is true in the primaries for Kansas governor. Sure, on the Republican side, Jeff Colyer and Kris Kobach have gone a few rounds. Colyer once said of Kobach, “The worst thing is a show pony that thinks it’s a war horse.” Kobach once chomped down on Colyer’s backside for not lifting a finger on illegal immigration.
Given the stakes, that’s relatively mild stuff.
In the Democratic race for governor, Laura Kelly, Josh Svaty and Carl Brewer have been running for months. And yet, all they’ve done is exchange love-pats. Kelly and Svaty have mixed it up over abortion and gun rights. It just so happens that those issues have emerged as pivotal, given both candidates’ voting records in the Statehouse.
“We had sensible gun laws in this state, and they were erased in the past eight years. And Senator Kelly, you were part and parcel in making that happen,” Svaty said at a Topeka forum about a vote to allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit.
That was followed by something rare in our politics — a Kelly admission that she goofed.
“I did vote for that and immediately recognized that we had gone way too far and have since voted to repeal it,” Kelly said.
In fact, what we’ve witnessed shouldn’t pass without an acknowledgment of just how remarkable it is. That’s especially true given how close some of these races may be. The temptation to unpack the howitzers is enormous. And yet, voters have gotten exactly what they say they want.
The only excuse they have is that these decisions are tough. But you know, and I know, that that’s no excuse. The candidates have done exemplary jobs. Now it’s your turn.
