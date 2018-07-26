Why Kansas Democrats may not be able to beat Rep. Kevin Yoder

In 2014, a lot of Kansas Democrats were convinced that Gov. Sam Brownback was toast.
He ranked as one of the least popular governors in the country heading into that election. His tax cuts were widely derided as too much, too fast. The state was facing mounting budget deficits. A governor who had proclaimed himself to be pro-education suddenly was viewed as something else.
On the morning of the election, the respected political forecasting site FiveThirtyEight projected Democrat Paul Davis as having an 80 percent likelihood of winning the race.
But we all know how that election turned out. Davis proved to be a solid, but hardly flashy, contender. These days, he’s a leading candidate to succeed Kansas Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins.
The lesson there? One of the oldest maxims in politics is you’ve got to beat somebody with somebody. And taking out an incumbent often means you need a special kind of candidate.
That brings us to the dilemma that 3rd District Kansas Democrats face these days. In an election that has the potential of turning out to be a blue wave for Democrats, the party has an unusually ripe opportunity to pick off Yoder and regain a House majority.
But, quickly now, can you name one of the six Democrats vying for the chance to face Yoder? And if you can name one, can you name two? That’s a problem. Democrats face a huge dilemma: Do they go with a moderate candidate in the mold of Dennis Moore, the last Democrat to hold the seat? Problem is, moderates don’t typically energize the party’s base vote the same way liberals do.
Or do they go with a fiery liberal who might turn off the independents who outnumber Democrats in the district?
Making things even tougher, the Democratic candidate will enter the general election with far lower name ID and barely any cash in the bank. Yoder, meantime, has nearly $2 million.
Now, the wave may solve all these problems. Still, you’ve got to beat somebody with somebody. If Democrats get this one wrong, they’ll be kicking themselves for years.
You can make a similar argument in the 2020 race for the White House. President Donald Trump sits today with a minus-10-point job approval rating from RealClear Politics. That’s abysmal for a chief executive who’s not even hit the midpoint of his first term. Democrats are in prime position to take him out, right?
But CNN just released its Democratic power rankings for 2020. Topping the list was Joe Biden, who would be 78 if he takes the oath of office in 2021, making him the oldest president in American history (Trump holds the title now). Biden is no Hillary Clinton. Still, he’s the opposite of the fresh face that so many American voters now demand, and you can’t help but wonder if he’d have the spark to take out Trump.
No. 2 on the list? That was Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the liberal flame-thrower who may be too far out for America.
The lesson here? You’ve got to beat somebody with somebody, and these days, the Democratic prospects for president and the 3rd District of Kansas still leave you wondering.
Comments