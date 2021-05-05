Dave Helling

What comes after Joe Biden’s first 100 days, and what is Donald Trump’s GOP legacy?

The first 100 days of the Joe Biden presidency are in the books. What have we learned? What may happen next?

Political strategists Annie Presley and Jason Grill join hosts Dave Helling of The Star and John Holt of Fox 4 Kansas City to review the new president’s first 100 days performance, and what it might mean for the nation’s future.

The four also talk about Donald Trump’s continued influence in American politics, and how Republicans are dealing with those challenges.

“4Star Politics” is a joint digital production of The Kansas City Star and WDAF-TV in Kansas City.

Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials and columns for the Star, and is the co-host of the weekly “4Star Politics” show. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
