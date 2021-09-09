Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Liberty Hospital excellence, Afghanistan tech, Kansas energy

Watching eyes

By passing the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the country, the majority-Republican Texas Legislature has encouraged a culture of citizen secret police. Odd behavior for a party that rails against big government. But not strange for a party determined to control women’s reproductive lives and squelch their rights.

- Pamela Workman, Independence

Look up

I recently had a stay at Liberty Hospital. Sometimes life is very tough. I would like to thank Liberty Hospital’s staff, nurses, doctors, cooks, maintenance workers and volunteers and my family for their support.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Do not undervalue the things you do to help others. We must not look for dark clouds, but look for stars. There are always stars.

- Mike Casey, Liberty

Had to do it

The criticism that President Joe Biden left behind military equipment in Afghanistan supposedly worth up to $85 billion is misleading.

Some equipment was given to the Afghans, and when they fled the battlefield, it was left behind. Recall that former NFL star Pat Tillman died when his platoon was ordered to recover a disabled Humvee. No one claimed that his death was necessary to save a vehicle.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

After America withdrew from Vietnam, the Army of the Republic of Vietnam gave up the fight and abandoned the military equipment supplied to it. No one now frets over supplies forsaken in that country.

In Afghanistan, computers for sophisticated weaponry were rendered inoperable, as were vehicles and other technology. The Taliban might pose next to a tank for a photo op, but the fighter has no more chance of operating that tank than I have.

Even after Navy SEALS killed Osama bin Laden, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump — perhaps paralyzed by “not on my watch” fear — could not order withdrawal from Afghanistan. Consistent with the will of the American people, Biden and Richard Nixon had the courage to rip off the Band-Aids of Afghanistan and Vietnam.

If trouble resurfaces in Afghanistan, we could call in the cavalry, better known as drones and smart bombs.

- Richard Scherrer, St. Louis

Not my problem

Many people now think it’s spelled “aMErica.”

- Douglas Kinney, Kansas City

Natural concern

As the chairman of the Kansas Senate Committee on Utilities, I have closely followed the debate in Washington, D.C., over the massive $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. I am worried about the negative consequences these proposed taxes would have on Kansas’ business community and residents.

The punitive proposals on America’s energy sector would remove tax provisions on legitimate business operations. The consequences would be catastrophic for Kansas workers, who are major consumers of natural gas. Our state’s industrial sector, which includes agriculture, manufacturing and natural gas production, accounts for about half of Kansas’ natural gas consumption.

Additionally, natural gas is a leading solution in the nation’s continued efforts to clean up our environment. The U.S. Energy Information Administration found the shift from coal to natural gas for electricity has lowered emissions in the domestic power sector by 33% since their peak in 2007. Why penalize this effective measure to reduce emissions?

If Congress levies new taxes on this sector, we jeopardize our domestic supply for natural gas and would be forced to increase our dependence on Russian and Chinese state-owned energy companies. Kansas’ leaders in Congress, including Rep. Sharice Davids, should not accept that outcome.

- Kansas state Sen. Mike Thompson, Shawnee

A longer war

I’ve seen a lot of headlines stating the war in Afghanistan is the United States’ longest war.

This is incorrect. Our longest war began in 1950 in South Korea and still continues. There was no peace treaty, only an armistice.

The war continues to this day, 71 years later, and the U.S. still maintains about 28,000 troops in South Korea. I wonder why we would withdraw our troops from Afghanistan but not South Korea.

Joseph Taylor, Overland Park