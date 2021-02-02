Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Overland Park government, Pembroke Hill swastikas and voting

For the people?

Transparency and accountability are essential for any decision makers who operate on the basis of representative democracy. On this note, the people of Overland Park seem to be trapped in a Catch-22.

Mayor Carl Gerlach refers to the city manager, Bill Ebel, as the decision-maker when met with the demands of transparency. However, the people of Overland Park receive no answers for their legitimate inquiries (as delegated by the media) since the city manager is nowhere to be found providing them.

Therefore, when the dust settles, there is no umpire left to make the call.

This Catch-22 even extends to inquiries by elected officials about important issues affecting the functionality of the city and the use of taxpayers’ dollars. Where does the buck stop in the Overland Park government? The city manager? The mayor? Or the council representing the people of Overland Park?

Councilman Scott Hamblin and I believe that the answers to these questions are at the heart of harmony with what Honest Abe considers government of the people, by the people, for the people.

- Faris Farassati, Overland Park City Council member, Overland Park

Consequences

I find the stance on the impeachment of Donald Trump of most of our Republican representatives difficult to understand. If it is unconstitutional to convict a president on articles of impeachment after he is out of office, what curb is there on high crimes one may commit during the last months in office?

No person should be above the law, regardless of unfortunate timing. If he is not convicted, Trump will get a comfortable pension, an office and a staff, not to mention protection from the Secret Service for life. The least our country can do is condemn in the strongest way allowable that his promotion of sedition is unacceptable — and let those who wish to follow his model to rethink their plans.

- Heather Curry, Leawood

Hold to account

A line in Sunday’s story, “Swastikas found at Pembroke Hill, yet no one punished, parents say,” read: “School leaders said they frowned on disciplining students and preferred using the incident as a teaching opportunity.” (4A)

No. No. No.

This isn’t the time to lecture the entire student population about being nice to each other. The culprit or culprits must be identified and called out.

Furthermore, assume that the character defect leading to these behaviors was learned primarily at home. Therefore, the parents of these students should be called out as well and required to send their junior bigot(s) to some other school.

- Barbara Loots, Kansas City

Funding sedition

We all know the famous line from George Orwell’s “Animal Farm”: “Some animals are more equal than others.” The same is true of political donations.

Now is the time for large donors to use their economic muscle to hold the senators they’ve given money to accountable. That is, unless they believe that promoting insurrection and lying about election results is just fine.

- John Ernest Bishop, Atchison, Kansas

Political goals

I read The Star’s story “States’ lawmakers race to change voting laws” online. (Feb. 1, 1A) Please correct me if I’m wrong, but shouldn’t state lawmakers encourage participation in the electoral process and voting and not try to find ways to discourage it? This confused Canadian is just asking.

- Craig Nesbitt, Toronto, Ontario, Canada