Letters: Readers discuss leftist spin, Trump’s threat and gas station air pollution

Spinning left

What exactly is spin? It’s propaganda using deceptive methods of persuasion. For example, used car salespeople might use spin to sell automobiles by selling their point of view, not the facts.

Left-wingers are using spin to sell their opinion and their point of view with no regard for the facts. This spin in the news media is dividing our country, and the American people deserve the facts.

When will we get the facts we deserve?

- Beverly Stewart, Overland Park

Tearing apart

Forget all these other charges. They mean nothing to me. President Donald Trump should be impeached because he took an oath — on the Bible — and thought he didn’t have to uphold those words. To me, he tried to make his own rules and do anything he wanted.

Americans must remember what Trump implied by quoting pastor Robert Jeffress in a tweet last week: If I’m impeached, a civil war will break out. What do you think he meant? He has threatened the American people.

I pray my family did not serve our country in vain. In World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam, we were very lucky we all came home in one piece. But some of our luck ran out. My son-in-law who served in Vietnam had a heart attack caused by Agent Orange.

I remember the speaker of the House saying this is “a very sad day for our country” and “no cause for joy.”

Remember: United we stand, divided we fall. Trump deserves impeachment because he threatened and divided all Americans. To me, this is the worst thing he has done. Dividing a nation’s people is something a dictator does.

- Russell Taylor, Blue Springs

As each party is attempting to elect the oldest president in history, perhaps Jimmy Carter should enter into the campaign as an independent.

- John Nelles, Shawnee

Honoring Harry

I read with delight Sam Mellinger’s well-written Sept. 27 column, “Why a 93-year-old WWII veteran won’t stop going to see KC Royals games,” about my pal Harry McLear. (1B) It’s a refreshing tale of hope and triumph.

Whether or not baseball is your thing, I’d urge all readers, young and old, to take a few minutes and read this uplifting glimpse into Harry’s remarkable life. Sam and Star photographer Rich Sugg captured his charm and love of the game.

From being drafted by the New York Yankees, to serving in World War II, to raising a family, to meeting kings, presidents and the likes of Satchel Paige, Edward Teller and Muhammad Ali, and many more adventures along the way, Harry has literally been there and done that (and in his own words, “worn it on a T-shirt”).

Despite being 93, Harry drives to his office nearly every day, determined to fulfill his longtime dream of building a first-rate Kansas City-area horse therapy and training center for those with autism to honor his adult son, Matt.

In these trying times, pieces like this inspire and are a welcome breath of fresh air. Thanks.

- Steve Schleicher, Leawood

Trashing the city

Perhaps Kansas City could help reduce its problems with trash collection if the bulky pickup program were easier to access. (Oct. 7, 11A, “KC has a serious illegal dumping problem”)

I submitted a request Sept. 15, and the earliest pickup available is scheduled for Nov. 12. The mattresses, chairs and clothing that blanket the sides of Blue River Road and other streets might have a better chance of getting to the dump if a bi-weekly service were an option.

- Maureen Williams, Kansas City

Air we breathe

Years of clinical research have established a causal relationship between exposure to air pollution and development and progression of cardiovascular disease, pulmonary disease and other ailments, even mental health disorders.

Air pollution is perhaps the most pervasive environmental risk factor. People breathe the air every minute of the day, and there is no end to this exposure. It is imperative that our policymakers understand the impact air pollutants have on health.

Thousands of gallons of gasoline circulate through gas stations every day. This exposes the neighborhoods around them to particulate matter and other air pollutants.

It is beyond my comprehension why there seem to be no laws preventing the development of new gas stations near our neighborhoods, or if those laws exist, why they clearly are not enforced.

It is about time we start a citizens campaign to highlight this issue and bring it to the attention of city councils across the country.

- Ali O. Malik, Kansas City