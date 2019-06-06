Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss bra underwires, sports event attendance and a crass cartoon

No metal, no issue

People concerned about the inconvenience for those whose underwire bras trigger metal detectors fail to consider that even a small metal object such as a hat pin can be deadly. (June 4, 4A, “Jackson jail’s screening policy on underwire bras causes an uproar”)

Security and safety are more important than avoiding a slight nuisance.

Ronald D. Burri

Pleasant Hill

Other options

For the female lawyers and others who visit the Jackson County Detention Center, I have a suggestion: Quit whining and go shopping. Buy bras with no underwires.

When the Transportation Security Administration and other airport security forces installed more sensitive metal detectors in the wake of 9/11, being a frequent traveler, I went in search of underwear to avoid the embarrassment of being patted down. I would suggest Bali style No. 3820. It offers lots of support with no wires.

Is making women remove underwire bras before going through security a discriminatory practice at the jail? Perhaps, although I never heard of men’s underwear with metal support.

Still, safety first. Reduce possible contraband for both inmates and visitors.

Fran Abram

Overland Park

Doing their duty

The Jackson County Detention Center has a command staff with more than 140 years of combined experience in managing offenders and detainees in secure custody settings.

We are entrusted by the people of Jackson County, in service with our elected sheriff, to manage the center in a way that provides for the safety and well-being of everyone who lives in, works in or and visits Jackson County.

This week, that experience was disregarded in the face of criticism from individuals who do not have any real vested interest in jail operations and safety.

While their focus is their convenience, our focus is ensuring the safety of our associates, our inmates and the community.

We accomplish that by applying our collective experience with national standards for our industry, in harmony with our management team’s experience and our highly competent veteran staff.

Despite our repeated statements that we have never asked anyone to remove undergarments, this narrative persists.

All of the staff, volunteers, contractors and vendors assigned to our facility have made the necessary adjustments to clear our universal screening station and report for their duty posts. For example, one creative plumber changed out the metal pieces on his overalls for Velcro.

A few individuals have subjected those assigned to the screening post to repeated harassment, debates and tantrums. We adapt and overcome because people depend on us to do our job and do it well. Declining to do our job is not an option.

Our well-resourced colleagues in the criminal justice system have had nearly three weeks to adapt to the security measures at the Jackson County Detention Center. Our staff, many of whom remain the lowest paid in Jackson County, made necessary adjustments within the first few days. They understand that we are working toward ensuring the safest possible environment for them and the inmates in our care.

We welcome the realization that the safety and well-being of our staff and inmates are paramount and will remain our focus. We appreciate the trust placed in us by the residents of Jackson County, and we thank them for their support.

Diana Turner

Director, Jackson County

Detention Center

Kansas City

It costs too much

I just read an interesting piece about why in-person attendance is down at professional sporting events. Representatives of the teams and the leagues blamed the drop on inclement weather, cable TV and the games not having enough action.

Are they all taking drugs? It’s the cost of parking, tickets and concessions. The would-be fans are working-class people trying to make ends meet and have some cheap family fun.

This is only going to get worse for the owners and city-owned stadiums. Want more attendance? Cut your pricing by at least half.

But I don’t think even that would help. You can fool the people half the time, but not all the time.

Joe Parizek

Overland Park

Awful suggestion

Wednesday’s “Off the Easel” editorial cartoon by Signe Wilkinson was the worst The Star has published. (15A)

No matter how you feel about President Donald Trump, suggesting that the president of the United States and his wife would steal silverware is really crass.

Shirley Ware

Lee’s Summit