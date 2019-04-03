Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Missouri primaries, Biden’s touchiness and a distant senator

Border realities

That politicians are rarely elected for their intellectual accomplishments is a fact. They have now reached the bottom of that pit in a dispute over a wall on our southern border.

That border is not just a line in the sand but miles of bustling trade, tourism and translation where the language is mangled to everyone’s satisfaction.

Bill Finnegan

Independence

Reducing choice

Our elected officials want to limit our right to vote for whom we want in primary elections.

Missouri House Bill 26, which would establish closed primaries in the state, states that a voter must be registered as Constitutional, Democratic, Green, Libertarian or Republican or as “unaffiliated” to vote in any primary, including presidential. There would be a separate ballot for each party entitled to participate in the election and a ballot for unaffiliated voters, which would contain only ballot measures and non-partisan candidates submitted by political subdivisions and special districts.

If you want to change your political party affiliation, you must do so at least 23 weeks before the primary. If you do not choose a party preference, you would be marked unaffiliated.

If HS 26 and companion SB 922 pass, the closed primary system of voting in Missouri would begin in 2021.

Our concern is that for local elections this bill would disenfranchise those who vote based on who the candidates are instead of which party they represent. It’s just another attempt to restrict our voting rights.

Ken Horgan

Mountain View, Missouri

Gone too far?

I applaud and support the #MeToo movement for demonstrating the magnitude of the prevalence of sexual assault and harassment. What concerns me is the slippery slope of how this is defined. Case in point: Joe Biden.

Two women have accused the former vice president of unwanted touching and invasion of bodily space. (April 2, 5A, “Biden team blasts ‘trolls’ amid scrutiny”) Both admitted they did not view this behavior as sexual assault or harassment.

At Jewish institutions, whenever I attend services or a program, behavior similar to Biden’s is common and seen as affirmation of community. This includes spontaneous hugging and kissing. Similar behavior is also common in gatherings of other ethnic and religious groups.

I understand how many or most people see this as an uninvited invasion of personal space. But how do we now define sexual behavior vs. social inappropriateness?

Biden has recognized that his behavior is no longer acceptable. I hope this is enough so we can focus on the people in power who should lead our country and reflect our values in the next election.

Jeffrey B. Levine

Kansas City

So pro forma

I recently heard from Sen. Pat Roberts in response to a letter I sent him asking for relief from the high cost of prescription drugs. As usual, his response had little to do with my request.

Unfortunately, it shows how out of touch he and his staff are with his constituents. I understand our elected officials get a lot of letters and emails. However, we deserve more than this. At least compose a somewhat generic response letter that has some relationship to the request. It’s the decent thing to do.

Dan Kass

Mission

Question left out

On Wednesday, The Star’s editorial board provided its views about what the two successful mayoral candidates should focus on for the general election. (14A, “Here’s what should decide the runoff election for Kansas City mayor”) The editorial had a glaring omission in not mentioning the role of Kansas City in climate change.

The city has made strides in setting important carbon-free goals and moving to renewable energy sources. Implementing these goals will become crucial as Kansas City works to abide by the 2015 Paris Agreement targets. The next mayor will play an important role in these efforts.

Climate change presents a unique challenge for local news media. It may not appear as salient as other important issues, yet its salience should not be ignored until it’s too late.

The new mayor’s constituents will not all be of voting age, but this younger generation has the most at stake in the decisions by today’s political leaders regarding climate change. As a member of the executive committee of the Sierra Club’s Thomas Hart Benton Group, I wonder if The Star could ask the candidates, “What will the next mayor do to educate and enlist all constituents about this increasingly critical role of city government?”

Don Wallace

Kansas City