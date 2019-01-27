Letters: Readers discuss unfairness to Catholics, taxing the ‘rich’ and whiny workers

A real injustice
A Thursday letter to the editor about the Catholic Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas’ recent revelation of the names of 22 priests involved in substantiated cases of sexual abuse against minors over the past 75 years seems to say that every priest on the list is guilty. (12A) It adds, “Surely there are other accusations that are more current.”
Why should the diocese have named any priest who was accused but not found guilty? Once a priest is accused, his name is dragged through the mud. And if the accusations are found not credible, nothing is done to right the damage inflicted on his name and the Catholic Church. This has happened many times.
If you want to research abuse by religious officials, take a look at other denominations, rather than just Catholics.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Patti Sourk
Shawnee
Purposeful chaos
Please remember this recent dark time in U.S. history — the record partial federal government shutdown — when you cast your vote in 2020. The enemies of our wonderful democracy loved this shutdown.
You will hear lots of “rah-rah” at the campaign rallies before the elections, but stay on track. We Americans are smart and can have long, long memories when needed.
Please think about multimillionaire Wilbur Ross, the president’s commerce secretary, suggesting that furloughed government employees could just get bank or credit union loans for their expenses. Have you filled out a form for a loan lately? It can take weeks to verify and process your application.
What if government employees needed insulin for their diabetes? Could they just wait? Could they wait for groceries, gasoline, rent and mortgage payments?
Remember this in 2020. Do not forget what is happening on so many fronts of our government. Chaos and destruction are the words of the day.
Former White House chief strategist and Donald Trump campaign chief executive Steve Bannon has said he wants to “destroy the state.” He and his compatriots in the administration seem to want to endorse this chaos.
Remember this. Remember this.
Pamela Saltzman
Lenexa
For the ‘rich’ only?
After reading Dave Helling’s Wednesday column, “Wagle committee targets tax cuts for the wealthy instead of everyone” (13A), I propose that we talk about what’s “fair.”
First, a policy debate rooted in fairness is a joke because anyone, rich or poor, can make an argument based on fairness as to why a specific policy should personally benefit that individual.
Sticking with Helling’s reasoning, is it fair that Kansans should pay a sales tax on food? Yes, and here’s why: The goods we purchase at the grocery store don’t magically wind up on the shelves. They are carried across roads and bridges to reach their final destinations.
Second, an argument can be made that the “rich” shoppers at stores such as Natural Grocers and Whole Foods pay a disproportionate share of the sales tax on food, since no doubt their grocery bills are higher than shoppers at Walmart. Is this unfair? No.
Would it be fair if hundreds of thousands of Kansans — like me, and not only the “rich” — were unable to benefit from the recent federal tax cut because of a quirk in Kansas tax law? No. And for your information, my family would receive at least $2,000 more because of that law. Surely you don’t count a household income under $150,000 as “rich.”
To see whether you would benefit from the law and be defined as “rich” by Helling, visit executive producer of Stossel TV Maxim Lott’s taxplancalculator.com.
Dustin Morris
Olathe
Reliable, huh?
The Wednesday letter to the editor under the headline “Reliable Trump” gave examples of campaign promises the writer claims President Donald Trump has kept. (12A)
Here are few significant other promises that have gone by the wayside:
▪ To build a wall on the entire U.S.-Mexican border.
▪ Mexico will pay for it.
▪ To provide “so many plans” for health care that will be much cheaper and better than the Affordable Care Act.
▪ To be too busy working in the White House to play golf.
▪ To bring the coal industry back.
▪ Always to know more than the generals.
▪ To hire only the best people.
Dave Mullins
Kansas City
Phony tears
Now that the wailing and gnashing of teeth are over and the non-essential government workers are back at work, they will receive back pay. Some might even get overtime pay for work they did, if you can believe that. Only in government could that happen.
They always knew they would get paid, and all their horror stories were just more falsehoods.
Ken Hedden
Parkville
Comments