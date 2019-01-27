Letters: Readers discuss Medicaid expansion in Kansas and The Paseo’s historic legacy

Yes, expand it
In 2017, U.S. Rep. Raúl R. Labrador of Idaho was booed at a town hall meeting for saying, “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.” That must be the mindset of leaders in the Kansas Legislature who demonstrate no interest in bringing Medicaid expansion to a vote.
People who can’t afford physician exams, surgery or prescriptions could easily die earlier than those who do have health insurance.
I encourage all Kansans to request that your representatives bring Medicaid expansion to a vote this term. We can count on Gov. Laura Kelly to sign it into law.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Marcia Manter
Shawnee
Choose again
As an architectural and historical research professional, I would like to point out that a portion of The Paseo (its correct name) stretching from Independence Boulevard to 18th Street is included in the Kansas City Parks and Boulevards Historic District listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
The Paseo, along with the historic resources named in the district, forms the nucleus of the system that shaped Kansas City over the years. As such, The Paseo is part of an armature of green space that defines the district, intertwined with the urban landscape that remains the legacy of our parks and boulevard system.
Given the historic significance of this boulevard designed by George Kessler, the eminent landscape architect who planned the scenic restructuring of the center of Kansas City, it might be better to assign Martin Luther King Jr.’s name to a street indicative of the racial divide — west to east — that still defines our city.
Cydney Millstein
Kansas City
Comments