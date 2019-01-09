Trump always wins, and it was good to read praise for him

As usual, Trump was victorious again
It was so good to see the Star-Telegram publish a positive column about President Donald Trump, even if it was a writer from The Washington Post, of all places. Marc A. Thiessen wrote, “Trump won the night. Schumer and Pelosi lost,” after the president’s Jan. 8 Oval Office address and the Democrats’ response. (Jan. 10, 11A)
How gratifying that was to read, but it actually is not new, because Trump always wins.
The times they are a-changing. Trump 2020.
William Campbell,
Fort Worth
Why won’t people quit complaining?
For God’s sake, give President Donald Trump a rest, people.
Why has everyone jumped on the bandwagon against him?
Look at all the things other politicians have done. It’s time to stop and read all the news, not just negative things against a president who loves the United States.
Verdonna Durham,
Fort Worth
What you do with pouting kids
Please give us, the American people, a break. How can serving in our nation’s highest office turn into governing by tweets? Or posing for photo ops, worrying about what the ratings are, saying something on Monday and denying it on Tuesday, bullying with tacky nicknames or using people and then throwing them away?
Might only a self-centered, narcissistic, double-talking dude be involved in that sort of misbehavior? Should he be sent to timeout?
Anne M. Sanders,
Fort Worth
Party votes against our principles
As a U.S. foreign service officer who served in four Muslim-majority and two Muslim-minority countries among nine overseas tours, I have often cited the United States’ commitment to freedom of religion and separation of church and state as hallmarks of our democracy,
Thus, as a former member of the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth and the Fort Worth/Tarrant County Minority Leaders and Citizens Council, I found it painful to learn that 49 Tarrant County Republican executive committee members sought to remove Dr. Shahid Shafi from his vice chair party position — solely because he is a Muslim. (Jan. 11, 1A, “Tarrant Republicans vote to keep Muslim in leadership post”)
Those no votes were shameful, anti-American and totally inconsistent with the founding principles of the party of President Abraham Lincoln.
Friends and foes alike overseas pay attention to whether we abide by our values. Those who sought to discriminate against Shafi on the basis of religion brought ill repute to the Republican Party and hurt our nation’s standing before others.
George William Aldridge,
Bertrange, Luxembourg
This shutdown has to end now
President Donald Trump said he would be proud to shut down the government, so he did.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to bring any vote to the floor of the Senate to end this debacle, saying Trump won’t sign it unless funding for his wall is included. McConnell refuses to do his job.
The Senate and House could agree on a bill to end the partial shutdown and send it to Trump. If Trump vetoes the bill, Congress could override his veto, pass the bill and get our government workers back on the job.
Trump is 100 percent responsible for starting the shutdown, but Mitch McConnell is 100 percent responsible for allowing it to continue and putting good Americans who hold government jobs in dire straits.
Contact your senators — and McConnell — and demand that they end the shutdown now.
J.W. Sullivan,
Arlington
