Letters: Readers discuss Colin Kaepernick, the Catholic Church and Brett Kavanaugh

No big sacrifice
In a new Nike ad, Colin Kaepernick says, “Believe in something, even it means sacrificing everything.” I do not believe this to be accurate. He opted out of his contract in March 2017 in hopes of signing with another team as a free agent when the San Francisco 49ers said they would release him, and no one picked him up.
I no longer watch football unless it is the Dallas Cowboys, because I only kneel for God, and the raised fist some use in protest denotes anger, according to body language experts.
I was raised to respect the flag as a symbol of the country I was raised in and to honor the men and women who gave their lives for the freedom I enjoy. As an employee of an organization or business, your free speech ends when you clock in. You can wear any shirt and do whatever you want on your own time.
Kaepernick doesn’t rub shoulders with the same people I do. He needs to live on $26,000 a year and make ends meet.
Suzanne Hendrickson
Kansas City
Heartbroken
We all have our own pathways to God. For me, the Catholic Church is the way. Imagine how difficult it is to see all this scandal.
My heart breaks for all the victims. My heart also breaks for Pope Francis.
Unfortunately, politics exists in the church, and it has no place there.
Please pray for us.
Rosemary Pappert
Roeland Park
Real protection
I thank God the American free press is enshrined in our Constitution. It is the Fourth Estate, not a fifth column or enemy of the people. Only despots and dictators use that kind of rhetoric to secure authoritarian rule.
A free press is essential to a democratic republic. The only “fake news” is found in the extreme right and left outlets with their conspiracy theories. Anyone who derides the majority of the mainstream media as fake news has no business running a free country.
I quote President Donald Trump, after his June summit in Singapore with fratricidal dictator Kim Jong Un of North Korea: “He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”
Shawn Considine
Independence
And the women?
Oops — The Star made a major boo-boo in its Sept. 6 editorial, “Hawley tries to inject politics into the pulpit.” (10A)
Near the end, the editorial board writes: “If a pastor chooses to endorse a candidate, he can do that, though at the risk of losing his tax-free status.”
In 2018, I am disappointed that a major publication (and a good one) makes this faux pas.
I served as a pastor in a mainline protestant denomination for more than 50 years, and my clergy staff members were both male and female. I was more than lucky, as I was surrounded by both.
William McDermet
Raymore
It isn’t political
Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill should vote to put Judge Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh is an immensely qualified judge and has a distinguished career on the bench.
The only reason not to put him on the bench is partisan politics. The Democrats don’t want to give President Donald Trump another “victory,” but that misses the point. The Supreme Court is supposed to be above partisanship, and since appointments are for life, they are only partisan if the judges choose to be. There is no re-election, no constituents to serve, no polls that matter.
That’s why the ethics, quality of thought and intelligence of the nominee are more important than who appointed him or what college clubs he belonged to.
Kavanaugh would serve with distinction. I hope McCaskill can see past the partisanship and vote to put this fine man on the Supreme Court.
Susan Hopkins
Randolph
Kansas City
Short memories
In listening to the hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, I can’t help but marvel at the short memories of the Republican senators.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, like others, finds the opposition from Democrats unprecedented. He said that every president has a right to nominate the person he sees fit and, since elections have consequences, everyone should fall in line and approve this nomination.
Graham and others completely discount the fact that Barack Obama was the duly elected president and Merrick Garland was, by all accounts, an exceptional nominee.
The Republican senators would not even meet with him — let alone hold a hearing.
How quickly they forget.
Pat Bozich
Kansas City, Kan.
Words fail him
I’m finding the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh riveting and have watched for many hours.
In spite of his steel-trap memory of our legal history and impressive command of our language, it seems there are two basic words absent from his extensive vocabulary — namely “yes” and “no.”
Anita Macek
Roeland Park
