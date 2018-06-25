Letters: Reders discuss online sales tax, law enforcement heroes and recycling plastic

Bad math?
How would adding sales tax to online purchases equal a huge windfall of revenue for states? (June 25, 8A, “Don’t spend Missouri and Kansas sales tax windfall all in one place”)
It was my impression that this tax was to replace monies that the cities and states are not collecting because of the loss of physical store sales — hence there would be no extra money to dip into.
It is a replacement and should be used for the purpose it was implemented in the first place.
Charlotte Uphoff
Independence
Public service
As we near the Fourth of July holiday, the recent tragic deaths of two Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputies should serve as a valuable reminder that the freedoms, liberties and independence we enjoy often come at a very high price.
We honor those who serve and risk their lives in foreign lands, but it’s also important to remember there are countless brave men and women here on the home front who work to protect our families and friends every day. These people are law enforcement officers.
These heroes endure disrespect and hatred simply because of the uniforms they wear. Despite the negativity and risks they face, they still put badges upon their chests each day. They do this because somebody has to. They do this so your life can be better.
They make countless personal sacrifices — including the risk of death — so you can enjoy your pool parties, barbecues and all the other things taken for granted in daily life.
Whether you see them or not, they’re always out there, ready to give their lives to protect yours.
Marty Augustine
Shawnee
National infection
HIV is so devastating primarily because it’s a virus that attacks crucial elements of the immune system that are responsible for … fighting viruses.
Trumpism attacks an independent legislature, impartial judiciary, free press, reasoned debate, moral/ethical/religious norms, a national ethos of recognizing the humanity in the unobstructed access to government representation and other crucial elements of democracy that are responsible for protecting America from things like Trumpism.
HIV is treated primarily by blocking the damage done by the virus while promoting the immune system’s ability — though compromised — to fight the virus. It is not fought by introducing a competing virus, nor by slathering the patient in bleach.
The idea is to recognize how pernicious the infection is, get ready for a long battle and avoid treatments that can cause more harm than good.
President Donald Trump and his supporters are human beings and fellow citizens with whom I share plenty of susceptibilities and weaknesses. Trumpism, though, can usefully be seen as America’s latest flare-up of Anti-Immigration Demagoguery Syndrome.
Oh, and late-night TV hosts are the medical marijuana to Trumpism. No, they don’t cure anything. But, boy, they sure can help with the nausea.
Tom Hall
Rea, Mo.
Pass it along
So, after reading the article in Sunday’s paper about China banning the import of waste plastic, I no longer feel so good about the items in my recycle bin. (2A, “Chinese ban on recycled plastic causing quandary”)
For decades, our family has recycled clean plastic, tin, aluminum, paper and glass. Now we find out not all of it has actually been recycled, but some has been shipped to Asia.
What did we expect Asian countries to do with it? Is this a case of “not my problem”? Maybe this explains the large plastic trash island in the middle of the ocean.
Makes me wonder what other “recyclable” materials end up in landfills here or overseas.
Terri Patton
Overland Park
Undeserving
Steve Rose makes a halfhearted attempt to justify the death penalty as a deterrent to murder (“some experts,” “could be,” “in hopes of”), but he gets to the point when he says, “If only for retribution, there needs to be a punishment … a death sentence.” (June 23, 13A, “Sheriff’s deputies’ killer deserves death penalty”)
“Retribution” means punishment inflicted on someone as vengeance. So, says Rose, anger is sufficient reason in and of itself for killing a murderer in cold blood.
The headline is right: The deputies’ killer, like most killers, does not “deserve” anything better than death himself. But whatever his deserts, the question remains whether we want to live in a society where the state kills people who are completely in its control simply to slake many citizens’ thirst for vengeance. Not to deter others, nor to prevent a recurrence by the killer himself, but simply for the satisfaction of seeing him die.
If Rose is comfortable with that, then I urge the state of Kansas to invite him to administer the lethal drugs and watch the killer die if he is sentenced to death.
David N. Johnson
Gladstone
Comments