Editorials Kansas U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids urges focus on coronavirus relief, not Trump’s distractions October 30, 2020 11:16 AM

Incumbent Kansas U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (D) told the Star's Editorial Board on Oct. 27, 2020, she wants to get a coronavirus relief package "across the finish line" and decried President Trump's distracting emphasis on vote suppression.