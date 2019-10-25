Only one minute for public testimony? Kansas City Council is shutting out the people

The Kansas City Council makes it too hard for people to offer public testimony. YouTube/Kansas City, Mo. City Communications

The Kansas City Council’s problematic relationship with the public must be reviewed and improved.

That’s become clear in recent weeks as citizens have angrily protested efforts to limit or shut down public testimony in a committee meeting. This week, one committee decided to block public testimony on several items under consideration.

The public has a right to be heard at City Hall. Inconvenience or boredom can never be an excuse to restrict or eliminate public testimony.

Like all rights, of course, the right to be heard is subject to reasonable regulations. Disrupting a hearing or interfering with a vote violates everyone else’s right to a government free of intimidation or threat and should be prohibited.

Some important restrictions are already in place. “Any person making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks, or who become boisterous … shall be removed” if directed, council rules say.

“Stamping of feet, whistles, yells, and similar demonstrations shall not be permitted,” according to the rules. These are reasonable requirements for public participation in the council’s committee business.

But the City Council’s rules are far too vague when it comes to the right of the people to say anything to their elected leaders. The rules require council committees to hold a public hearing on proposed ordinances, but “each committee may establish procedures for the conduct of its hearings.”

Public testimony was recently limited to one minute on some ordinances. That’s unacceptable.

Fuzzy, one-time-only rules for participation defeat the very purpose of taking public testimony. That’s why the City Council should change its standing rules to establish clear guidelines for participation each time an ordinance or resolution is discussed.

Committees should be required to take public testimony each time an ordinance is discussed, not just once. At the first hearing, a reasonable time limit on public comments — say, four minutes — could be imposed. At subsequent hearings, testimony could be further limited.

Unrestricted written testimony should be explicitly allowed.

As the rules now stand, committees are allowed to offer “substitutes” to any proposed ordinance. The City Council should be blocked from voting on committee substitutes until the public has a chance to offer testimony on the changes, which should be fully disclosed.

These are not minor, technical concerns. The Kansas City Council forbids public testimony at its full meetings, a practice we’ve criticized. The only way the public’s voice can be heard is at the committee level.

The people should have a reasonable opportunity to make their case to their elected city leaders. That right should not be subject to the whim of a committee chairperson. It should be set out, in writing, so that everyone knows the rules.

Democracy can be messy and complicated. But there are no shortcuts to self-government, and at City Hall, the public should be heard.