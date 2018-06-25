Kansas is progressing on school funding. Now voters must keep lawmakers on track

The Kansas Supreme Court said Monday that the state is getting closer to adequately funding the state's schools.
But it isn't there yet. The justices gave the Legislature another year to adjust school spending levels, largely for inflation. Once that's done, the court said, the schools will be constitutionally funded.
The court also said Kansans spends its school money fairly among districts, another important development.
The decision isn't completely surprising, but it is encouraging nonetheless. It says lawmakers are on the right path, despite resistance from conservatives who believe education is less important than tax cuts for wealthier Kansans.
In its 39-page ruling, the court urged the Legislature to move quickly. "Acceleration is greatly encouraged because 286 school districts must plan for the upcoming school year," the justices said.
Yet they declined to order lawmakers to settle the issue in 2018. They said lawmakers had put enough money into the schools that the debate could be extended through the 2019 session without closing classrooms now.
That gives policymakers some breathing room, as we recently recommended.
This progress did not come easily. Had the 2018 Legislature failed to approve a $548 million, five-year funding package, the schools might well have faced a deadline to close at the end of this week.
Instead, the business of finishing the work on school funding likely falls to lawmakers next year.
That makes this year's elections critical. If voters select candidates who believe in quality schools, and who believe in providing the money needed to pay for them, the state's long legal struggle over education may be nearing an end.
If Kansans elect the wrong leaders, on the other hand, state aid for schools will be hacked and students will be cheated of the education they deserve. That would force school districts and students to continue their legal battle.
Anyone who doubts that possibility should remember history.
The 2017 Legislature passed tax increases only over the vigorous opposition of then-Gov. Sam Brownback and his naysaying chorus. Those tax increases provided the money for the Legislature to improve school funding this year.
Even then, it took Brownback's departure to make school spending hikes a reality in 2018. His last-minute call for a $600 million school funding package fooled no one: The former governor had to leave the state before the mess he created could be partially fixed.
Any candidate for governor promising to replicate the Brownback disaster should be judged with that history in mind.
It's possible that conservatives will now claim credit for fixing the schools. Some will argue for a constitutional amendment that would keep courts out of the issue - and guarantee mediocrity in the Kansas classroom.
Voters will not let them succeed. Kansans of good faith, not the clear opponents of public education, have worked hard to put the state within reach of ending the school funding battle.
Kansans must not let this progress slip. They can maintain it at the ballot box this fall.
