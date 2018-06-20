Renaming a convention ballroom for former Mayor Kay Barnes is the best we've got?

Kansas City leaders will come together on June 29 to honor former two-term Mayor Kay Barnes.
The woman credited with leading the way on construction of the Sprint Center and with the massive revitalization of downtown is also the first woman to hold the city's top elected office.
Kansas City will rename the Grand Ballroom at the Convention Center after Barnes, and a statue sculpted by Tom Corbin depicting a woman striding confidently forward will be unveiled.
Well-intentioned, this is. It's also underwhelming.
Former Mayor Charlie Wheeler has his airport. Emanuel Cleaver has his boulevard. H. Roe Bartle has his convention center. Richard Berkley has the Riverfront Park that's destined to grow in significance.
And Barnes will have a giant ballroom that's often subdivided into four enormous meeting spaces with towering gray walls and hundreds of chairs at the center's south end.
To us, this sounds an awful lot like a lackluster birthday present that a parent hands you with the admonition, "It's the thought that counts."
Yes, the thought counts, and Barnes is wise enough to know that. But you can't help but wonder, "Is this all we've got?" After all, we're honoring a woman who transformed the central business district from a laughingstock ghost village into a sterling showcase that gives us all a reason to hold our heads high when out-of-towners visit.
That, ladies and gentlemen, is a feat.
As the first woman mayor from 1999-2007, she faced intense scrutiny and can tell plenty of stories about the business leaders who expressed doubts behind her back about Barnes' ability to "do economic development."
Oh, she did economic development, all right.
To be fair, city leaders have tried mightily to settle upon an appropriate gesture. They've considered attaching her name to a bridge. They've looked at streets. They've contemplated renaming Washington Square Park near Crown Center or Mill Creek Park near the Country Club Plaza. Several worthy ideas ran into unanticipated obstacles.
One idea that was dismissed was a green space near the H&R Block headquarters.
Mayor Sly James got a little worked up once while addressing this subject and suggested something "akin to a big, grand statue of her straddling Grand Street" maybe "70 feet in the air."
That might be a little much.
Lawyer Herb Kohn, a Barnes adviser during her mayorship who chaired a panel that looked into honoring her, suggested that there is more to do to appropriately celebrate this trailblazer.
"I don't think we can do enough to honor Mayor Barnes," he said.
The ballroom is at least the second nod of appreciation that's come her way. The plaza in front of the Sprint Center is named after her as well. That all suggests that honoring the former mayor remains a work in progress.
The time has come for other ideas. How about renaming Grand Boulevard, which runs through the heart of downtown Kansas City from the Missouri River to Crown Center? What about renaming the Heart of America Bridge? Something in the vicinity of the city's downtown seems appropriate.
Meantime, Mayor Barnes deserves congratulations and appreciation for whipping our city into shape. As Mayor James said in 2015, "I'm looking for something that does her justice, and I haven't seen it yet."
We still haven't, either.
