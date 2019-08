Spokesman’s name

The editorial in the Aug. 4 Opinion section about a fatal shooting at First Friday in the Crossroads misspelled the last name of Michael Eagan, spokesman for the family of victim Erin Langhofer.

Land grant university

The guest commentary by U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt in the Aug. 4 Opinion section should have included Kansas State University, not the University of Kansas, among land grant universities.