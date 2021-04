What's Your KCQ? Do you remember the Pla-Mor? KCQ recalls an early mega-entertainment venue April 25, 2021 05:59 AM

The Pla-Mor mega-entertainment center was part of the "clean, wholesome recreation" movement of Kansas City's Roaring '20s. KCQ answers reader Teresa Peck's request for background on "that marvelous play center" of midtown.