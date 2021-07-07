Kansas City area forecast: Rain and possible thunderstorm on the way

A cloudy day is expected ​in Kansas City area Wednesday, July 7, with chances of rain and a possible thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City. National Weather Service

A cloudy day is expected in Kansas City area Wednesday with chances of rain and a possible thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Temperature will be around 80 degrees with a high of 87 and a low of 68 at night. Wind is expected to be around 7 mph.

From noon to 6 p.m. there is a chance of scattered rain. Thunderstorms and showers are likely around 4 p.m. bringing more humidity to the late afternoon.

No severe weather is expected.

The chance of storms will persist throughout the rest of the week.