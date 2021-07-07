Weather News
Kansas City area forecast: Rain and possible thunderstorm on the way
A cloudy day is expected in Kansas City area Wednesday with chances of rain and a possible thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.
Temperature will be around 80 degrees with a high of 87 and a low of 68 at night. Wind is expected to be around 7 mph.
From noon to 6 p.m. there is a chance of scattered rain. Thunderstorms and showers are likely around 4 p.m. bringing more humidity to the late afternoon.
No severe weather is expected.
The chance of storms will persist throughout the rest of the week.
Comments