‘Lovely outside’ as quiet weather expected in Kansas City; storms looming for weekend

Quiet weather conditions are expected in the Kansas City area Wednesday, but storms will likely kick-off the first part of Mother’s Day weekend, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We’re expecting temperatures to climb back up close to 70 degrees later today,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “It is gonna be lovely outside this afternoon. We’ll have a few extra clouds increasing but overall it’s going to be a pretty quiet Wednesday that we have to contend with.”

A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. A few locations may see some rain as well Thursday afternoon, she said. The chance for rain on Thursday, however, will be slim, she said.

“Friday night into Saturday, rain and thunderstorms return,” Ritter said. “Saturday could be a little stormy at times. We’re gonna have to keep an eye on that. We’re still four days out, but there are some signs that we may have some storms to contend with for the first half of the weekend.”

Any rain or thunderstorm activity that does develop should wrap up quickly on Sunday with the rest of the day on Mother’s Day looking really nice, Ritter said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.