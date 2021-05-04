Kansas City’s Wednesday forecast shows chilly morning, small chance of sprinkle

Kansas City area residents are in for a mostly warm Wednesday with a cloudy afternoon and the slight chance of a light sprinkle of rain, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Temperatures are expected to start cooler in the morning at around 40 degrees before reaching an afternoon high in the mid-60s, Lauria said. He predicted the weather “overall should be pretty good” despite the “outside chance” of a light shower.

“Odds are most of you will stay dry for tomorrow,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star.

Weather conditions are expected to be similar on Thursday, Lauria said. But heading into the later part of Friday, Lauria warned there is the possibility of rain and thunderstorms reaching the area.

In the long range forecast, Lauria said Saturday may be the “wetter of the two weekend days” with the possibility of stronger storms.