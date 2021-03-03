Kansas City’s unusually warm start to March continues as temps soar near 70 degrees

An unusually warm and quiet start to the month of March in Kansas City continues Wednesday as temperatures are expected to soar near 70 degrees, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later today, it looks really nice,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “This is not typical early March weather, but we’ll take it.”

What a pretty start to the day! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/G9LgdhOk2n — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) March 3, 2021

Temperatures are headed to around 68 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Clear skies and lots of sunshine is expected Thursday too as temperatures will climb to 70 degrees.

Temperatures typically are around 50 degrees this time of year in Kansas City, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

“Now Friday, we’ll have extra clouds,” Ritter said. “We are going to see a little bit of a setback temperature wise and then we’ll be right back into the warm weather heading into Saturday.”

There’s a chance for rain showing up Friday a lot of cloud cover from a storm system moves into the area, she said.

“But the rain chances will be the greatest across the south side of our viewing area,” she said. “The rest of us won’t see a drop. Heading into the rest of the seven-day forecast, it stays pretty dry as well with lots of 60s, a few 70s sprinkled in, potentially.“