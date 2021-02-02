Enjoy the warmth. Kansas City entering coldest stretch in almost a year

Bask in the warm weather the next couple of days because an arctic air mass will send temperatures tumbling in Kansas City to levels that haven’t been felt in almost a year.

“Later on today once the clouds and the fog move out, we should end up somewhere close to 45 degrees during the afternoon,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Not a bad start to our Tuesday, but as we head towards Thursday, there’s a cold front on the move.”

The metro area will wake up on Thursday with weather conditions in the 40s, she said.

“But very quickly, as the colder air arrives, we’re going to start to settle into a much colder forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend,” she said. “This could also, as the front blows through, bring with it a chance for some rain, maybe a little wintry mix to our north. It’s going to be pretty scattered in nature.”

The bigger story, she said, is the colder air that will funnel in and set up shop for the weekend.

“We’re talking about temperatures in the 20s and teens for highs over the weekend,” she said. “We’re still keeping an eye on the potential for a little snow on Saturday and then it’s looking rather brisk heading into next week as well.”

The coldest air we've seen in the area in about a year is poised to impact the metro next weekend https://t.co/UHofzquv2S #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/ShSY4K6LpX — Garry Frank (@GFrankTV) February 1, 2021

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said the coldest temperatures of this winter so far are expected this weekend. High temperatures are expected to range between the single digits and teens on Sunday. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the single digits, possible a few degrees below zero Sunday night into Monday morning.

In addition, the wind will make it feel like 10 to 20 degrees below zero Sunday morning and slightly warmer on Monday morning.

The last time Kansas City dropped to zero degrees was on Feb. 14, 2020, the weather service said on Twitter. The last time it dropped below zero was on March 4, 2019, when temps fell to -2 degrees.

Kansas City last had a daytime high temperature below 0 on Dec. 22, 1989, when conditions reached -8 degrees.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.