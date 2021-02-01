Temperatures will near 60 degrees Wednesday in KC before plummeting this weekend

Temperatures will be unseasonably warm before a dramatic drop arrives in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Tuesday’s high is 49.

“It’ll be a struggle for a little while to kind of warm it up,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star. “Eventually in the afternoon we should be somewhere between 45 and 50 degrees.”

It will warm up even more Wednesday when the high hits 59. But light showers and wind will come through Thursday.

“Temperatures are going to be a lot different on Thursday compared to the weather we get to enjoy the day before,” Lauria said. “The bigger change comes as we head towards the weekend.”

Saturday’s high dips to 25.

“This is going to be our first Arctic air, moving down from the northern regions into the middle part of the country,” Lauria said.

The high on Sunday will be around 15 degrees with sub-zero wind chills.

It will feel like minus 7 during the Super Bowl.

“Get ready for a big drop in the temperature,” Lauria said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.